Far Cry 3 Download Full Game PC For Free (v1.05)

If you’re an FPS player, there’s no way you haven’t heard of Far Cry 3. It’s one of the most popular first-person shooters out there. This cross-platform video game was released back in 2012, but the craze is still high. It is the third installment of the Far Cry series.

It is developed by Ubisoft Montreal. This game is all about combat and exploration. It is set in the Rook Islands, a fictional location that players can explore.

The game comes with a variety of weapons, maps, vehicles and other things. Players must use all of this to survive and overcome challenges. As in role-playing games, it offers experience and skill trees. This game was such a big hit that it sold around 1 million copies in the first few days. It also received much critical praise upon its release. Today we are here to know some of the important details about the game.

Far Cry 3 game download for PC

Name: Far Cry 3
Initial release date: November 29, 2012
Engine: Dunia 2
Awards: BAFTA Games Award for Action Game
Genres: Shooting game, First-person shooter, Adventure game, Action game, Action-adventure game
Platforms: PlayStation 4, PlayStation 3, Xbox 360, Xbox One, Microsoft Windows
Developers: Ubisoft Montreal, Massive Entertainment

What is Far Cry 3 about?

Far Cry 3 is a first-person shooter video game developed by Ubisoft Montreal. This is an ideal option for someone who loves FPS games. It is set in an open world environment on the fictional Rook Islands. The game was released in 2012 for major platforms including Windows, Xbox 360, and PlayStation 3.

Far Cry 3 takes place after Far Cry 2. However, it is not a direct sequel to Far Cry, the original.

The game’s protagonist is played by a young American named Jason Brody who is on a mission to save his imprisoned friends while escaping the islands. There are two game modes including single player and multiplayer. It’s up to you which mode you want to play.

Overall, Far Cry 3 is a great FPS game. It is available for all platforms except Mac OS. If you are a hardcore gamer, you must try this game.

How to Play

Far Cry 3 has solid gameplay, which is the reason for its success. The game takes place in the Rook Islands, a fictional place controlled by pirates and bandits. Jason Brody, the protagonist, can complete quests and objectives to progress in the game.

There are different types of weapons such as firearms, grenade launchers, sniper rifles and others. Players must use the right weapon for the right situation to meet the challenges. Alternatively, you can use stealth to escape the attention of enemies.

The more experience you gain, the more skills you will obtain. This can be done by completing quests, objectives and killing enemies. There are three skill trees themed around shark, spider, and heron. Each of the skill trees improves Jason’s abilities.

Rooks Island is an open world that players can explore freely. The game offers you a variety of vehicles that you can use to travel and explore the island. Later you will also find a wingsuit for Jason to wear. Throughout the game you will have different opportunities to buy materials and weapons. In addition to that, you will also be able to complete side quests.

The island is inhabited by many dangerous species such as sharks and jaguars. With the game’s AI system, you can interact with wildlife for a more realistic feel. By hunting different animals, you can create different weapons and other items from their carcasses.

The game comes with a four-player cooperative multiplayer mode that takes place six months before the events of the main game. There are five different classes in the mode, including runner, warrior, bodyguard, saboteur, or dead man. You can customize each of the weapons and equipment in the class.

The game also has competitive multiplayer modes including domination and team deathmatch. It comes with a map editor that allows you to create and share custom content. In other words, you can create your map by customizing landscapes.

Overall, Far Cry 3 is a great game. It has tons of features and other cool things that make the game stand out from other FPS games. If you haven’t played Far Cry 3, you haven’t experienced the best FPS game yet.

Far Cry 3 Features

As mentioned above, the game comes with tons of features. Each of these features makes the game a little more interesting for players. To give you a general idea, we have listed all the main features of the game below.

The game has multiple game modes to enjoy. Each mode is different from the other and offers exclusive functions. Four-player cooperative multiplayer modes include Warrior, Runner, Bodyguard, Dead Eye, and Saboteur. Apart from that, you also have a competitive multiplayer mode that includes domination and team deathmatch.

Just like any other FPS game, even Far Cry 3 comes with different missions. You must complete the missions to advance in the game. Different types of missions include story missions, side missions, wanted dead, supply delivery, path of the hunter, and trial of the Rakyat.

One of the cool features is the map editor. This allows you to create and customize your map in the game. You can customize the landscape according to your taste. This is something you won’t find in other games.

The game offers you a variety of vehicles to use. This includes buggies, cars, jet skis, boats and hang gliders. You can use all of these vehicles to move around and explore the island.

Far Cry 3 is a first-person shooter game, so it is expected to have a good collection of weapons. From rifles to grenades to machine guns, you can have it all. All you have to do is use the right weapon at the right time.

Far Cry 3 is an amazing FPS game. It has all the features and more that you would expect from a first-person shooter. It is the perfect combination of excellent graphics, gameplay and features.

How to Download Far Cry 3 PC Instructions

Step 1 : Click on the Download button, you will be redirected to our download page

: Click on the Download button, you will be redirected to our download page Step 2 : Click on the button Download Far Cry 3 for PC

: Click on the button Download Far Cry 3 for PC Step 3 : Your download will begin. Free installer officially created from GamingBeasts.com

: Your download will begin. Free installer officially created from GamingBeasts.com Stage 4 : Download and install the file and then you can install the game

: Download and install the file and then you can install the game Step 5 : With a good internet connection, it will be easy to download the game

: With a good internet connection, it will be easy to download the game Step 6: After completing the installation, you will be able to enjoy Far Cry 3 for PC for free

If you still have any problems or want to report any bugs, please contact me.

Far Cry 3: minimum system requirements

CPU: Intel Core2 Duo E6700/AMD Athlon64 X2 6000+

CPU SPEED: Information

RAM: 2GB

VIDEO CARD: Nvidia 8800 GTX/AMD Radeon HD 2900 or equivalent 512 MB DirectX 9c card

PIXEL SHADER: 3.0

VERTEX SHADER: 3.0

SOUND CARD: Yes

DEDICATED VIDEO RAM: 512 MB

Far Cry 3: recommended system requirements

CPU: Intel Core i3-530/AMD Phenom II X2 565 or equivalent quad-core

CPU SPEED: Information

RAM: 4GB

VIDEO CARD: Nvidia GTX 480/AMD Radeon HD 5770 or equivalent 1024 MB DirectX 11 card

PIXEL SHADER: 3.0

VERTEX SHADER: 3.0

SOUND CARD: Yes

DEDICATED VIDEO RAM: 1 GB

Frequent questions

Where is Far Cry 3 set? Far Cry 3 is set on Rooks Island, which is a fictional land.

How many players can play multiplayer in Far Cry 3? You can include up to 4 players to play in Far Cry 3 multiplayer.

What are the different vehicles available in Far Cry 3? The different vehicles available in the game are buggies, jet skis, cars, boats and hang gliders.

