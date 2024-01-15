Rise of Nations PC Game Download Full Version (v1.10)

Developed by Big Huge Games, Rise of Nations is a real-time strategy video game. It was released in May 2013 and distributed by Microsoft Game Studios. The development of this incredible game was overseen by legendary game designers Brian Reynolds and Alpha Centauri by Sid Meier. Ideas have been taken from similar real-time strategies and turn-based video games like Territories. The game depicts the rise of 18 civilizations, taking us through the evolution and death of eight eras of world civilization.

Rise of Nations PC Game Download

Name Rise of nations Initial release date May 20, 2003 Designer Brian Reynolds Modes Single-player video game, Multiplayer video game Platforms macOS, Microsoft Windows, Classic Mac OS Editor Microsoft Corporation, Xbox Game Studios, MacSoft Developer Great huge games Category PC Games >Strategy

What is Rise of Nations about?

The game is based on the concept of territory. Each player has a specific territory, within which he can construct buildings. Once the territory is completely occupied, players can take over other territories by winning them over enemies in battles. Therefore, in addition to gathering resources to build, players also have to build and expand military forces.

Citizens are responsible for collecting resources. The players order them and cannot rest until more orders come from the players. After taking a break, citizens look for nearby construction areas or unoccupied land, or damaged buildings where they can offer their services or build territories.

Unlike other games in the same genre, Rise of Nations offers 6 resources to players: metal, oil, wood, food, wealth and knowledge. The last one, knowledge, is exclusively to help players research new technologies and use them for necessary purposes. Knowledge is extremely necessary when it comes to missile development and the construction of the last two wonders: the space program and the supercollider.

Are you willing to know more about this game and its elements? Well, continue reading below and you will find amazing facts and features about Rise of Nations.

How to Play

The main gameplay of Rise of Nations focuses on the concept of territory acquisition as we mentioned above. Each player gets a specific territory, within which they are expected to construct buildings. Players can form allies or groups and can also use their territories for their use. Players can expand the borders of their territory by creating forts, cities, a technology tree, or accessing specific rare collectibles. Some resources and technologies can help you reduce the power of enemies by taking away lands from them, which eventually also weakens their invasion force.

Citizens in Rise of Nations have some basic tasks that they continue to perform. They help players by gathering resources, repairing damaged buildings, etc. They are always in command and at the service of the players, and unless ordered, the citizens cannot rest. We have already discussed the 6 types of resources that the game offers in abundance to its players.

The game brings together 18 different civilizations from around the world. Players can choose to play at any age and compete at any time. They can come back at any age and enjoy the game accordingly. No matter how that civilization died in real-life history, players can give a different ending to the civilization, virtually. That’s only possible in Rise of Nations! Isn’t that intriguing?

Each civilization has been given some unique characteristics and units. They have between 4 and 8 units that are different for different civilizations. Some units represent other units that those civilizations would have nurtured if they had not been wiped off the face of the earth. For example, you can find some Native American nations like the Incas, the Mayans, etc. The information-owning units and modern ages represent real-world Iberian South American guerrilla forces. The game incorporates four end conditions that a nation can enjoy over other nations: territorial superiority, capture, wonderful victory, and score victory.

When you start playing Rise of Nations, you will feel how well balanced the gameplay is. It includes elements of economy, attack, defense, all in the right proportions. Generalship is also required for Rise of Nations, as it is required in any other real-time strategy game. The generalship includes a rough idea about troops and training procedures. You should also know what your men are good at.

For example, pikemen are experts at killing cavalry. Terrain plays an important role in determining the combat statistics of this game. As a skilled general, you should know that terrain will prove to be a major advantage to your game later on.

Rise of Nations Features

Spanning the world’s major civilizations, Rise of Nations is an interesting and intriguing real-time strategy video game. Start with a small territory in ancient times, collect resources, build an army, do research to develop advanced technologies and use them, build magnificent buildings in your territory, and when you are well equipped and a responsible general, you can consider expanding your army. forces, across territories.

Don’t you find the game intriguing? Once you know its features, you will be intrigued to play it even more. So, without further delay, let’s dive into the main features of Rise of Nations.

There are 100 units in the game. About 4 to 8 of these units are under the control of those 18 nations. You can find units ranging from stealth bombers to old hoplites. These units can be classified into 5 military categories: barracks, automobile factory, siege factory, air base and missile silo. The inclusion of different units makes the game more attractive to players because it allows them to create a completely customized army, just the way they want!

Wonders are magnificent buildings that players build. They are real life buildings, such as pyramids, colossi, etc. Successfully building wonders helps players enjoy various benefits, such as making units cheaper, speeding up the resource gathering process, etc. As you complete the construction of wonders, you can earn points. The more wonder points you accumulate, the higher your position in the game will be, thus bringing you closer to victory.

18 nations around the world

The game includes 18 different nations from all corners of the world. Each of them is unique and controls different military units that represent different historical eras.

Multiplayer mode available

The developers have incorporated a multiplayer mode in this game. People can share the same network to play together online. Even players who are not connected to the network can connect to a network defined through the direct IP option.

Overall, Rise of Nations is the all-time favorite game for millions of players. The game has won several awards and recognitions. For example, it won the 2003 GameSpy Game of the Year Award, the GameSpy Top 10 RTS Games Award, and GameSpot’s Best Strategy Game Award. The game successfully offers a top-notch gaming experience to all players. It’s certainly addictive, as evidenced by the fact that Rise of Nations received over 1 million sales the next year.

How to Download Rise of Nations PC Instructions

Step 1 : Click on the Download button, you will be redirected to our download page

: Click on the Download button, you will be redirected to our download page Step 2 : Click on the button Download Rise of Nations for PC

: Click on the button Download Rise of Nations for PC Step 3 : Your download will begin. Free installer officially created from GamingBeasts.com

: Your download will begin. Free installer officially created from GamingBeasts.com Stage 4 : Download and install the file and then you can install the game

: Download and install the file and then you can install the game Step 5 : With a good internet connection, it will be easy to download the game

: With a good internet connection, it will be easy to download the game Step 6: After completing the installation, you will be able to enjoy Rise of Nations for PC for free

If you still have any problems or want to report any bugs, please contact me.

Rise of Nations: minimum system requirement

Processor: Information

CPU SPEED: 1.6 GHz

RAM: 1GB

Operating system: Windows Vista, 7, 8.1+

VIDEO CARD: Direct X 10+ compatible GPU

PIXEL SHADER: 4.0

VERTEX SHADER: 4.0

SOUND CARD: Direct X compatible sound card

FREE DISK SPACE: 3 GB

DEDICATED VIDEO RAM: 256M

Rise of Nations – Recommended System Requirement

Processor: Information

CPU SPEED: 2.6 GHz

RAM: 4GB

Operating system: Windows 7, 8.1+

VIDEO CARD: Direct X 11+

PIXEL SHADER: 5.0

VERTEX SHADER: 5.0

SOUND CARD: Direct X compatible sound card

FREE DISK SPACE: 5 GB

DEDICATED VIDEO RAM: 512 MB

Frequent questions

What platforms is Rise of Nations compatible on? Players can enjoy the game on various platforms such as macOS, classic Mac OS, and Windows.

Does Rise of Nations support both single and multiplayer? Yes, players can enjoy both modes while playing Rise of Nations.

Is Rise of Nations compatible with Windows 10? Yes, players can run the game on any Windows platform, without any issues.

This download is 100% free and hosted on the fastest cloud server.