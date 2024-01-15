Don Bradman Cricket 14 PC Game Download Free Full Version

When it comes to sports games, some virtual games have become famous. This is due to the comprehensive attributes that the game provides. Don Bradman Cricket 14 PC is also a cricket video game that can be played on PlayStation 3, Windows, Xbox One, Xbox 360, PlayStation 4. Big ant studios develop this game.

This game comes with different features that can easily increase the playing time of video game enthusiasts. Cricket is a very attractive game, it works for this video game as well.

However, there are different cricket video games available, but they have several problems such as unreliable controls and uneven lags. These problems are solved in this game as it comes with good simulation and usable controls which have been the most common problem in almost all the games. Don Bradman Cricket 14 is accepted all over the world with open hearts and has gained wide popularity.

Don Bradman Cricket 14 Game Download for PC

What is the game about?

Don Bradman Cricket 14 is a cricket video game developed by Big Ant Studios. Tru Blu Entertainment published it. This game was initially developed for the PlayStation 3 and Xbox 360 consoles.

This game is explicitly dependent on cricket. It has all the basic controls that are tailored to give the player the feel of a cricketer.

This game is equipped with some of the best features which are same as the real one. Big Ant Studios has tried its best to include all the efficient features that make it realistic with the different modes in which the player can play as he wants. It is also equipped with some of the new features that keep the player with their consoles effectively.

If you are a cricket enthusiast and want to play an average cricket video game with easy controls, this is the best option.

How to Play

The gameplay of this game is quite simple as it includes some of the basic controls. If you have played cricket video games in the past, you can easily master all the controls. The main game allows the player to play as a cricketer.

The face of each cricket player is designed in a way that provides a realistic feel. One positive thing about the gameplay is the “Unique Batting and Bowling Controls” that come with 360-degree pitching. The gameplay of this game also contains a “Full Featured Field System” that helps the player control the entire terrain. The inclusion of ball physics is an added bonus that provides a realistic feel. It also includes some of cricket’s new rules such as review and appeal. Apart from these, the game also includes practice nets and match practice, which are unique to cricket video games. The gaming experience with new updates is quite effective and useful for the players.

The player can play in career mode through which he can advance like a real player career. The career option lasts 20 years, providing an effective and realistic feel.

Features of the games.

The features of any game decide the popularity of the games. With them you can control different prerequisites. These are some of the features of DBC’14 that help it gain huge popularity among all other cricket video games. Let’s delve into some of the attractive features of this game that help the user in the best possible way to get a unique gaming experience.

One of the defining features of this game is its controls. Big Ant’s design decisions make the batting and bowling controls unique. They haven’t emphasized normal conventions and reinvented the way players interact with the game. The reduction of extraneous on-screen aids makes it suitable for die-hard cricket fans.

Specifically, the control of foot movement while batting. The other joystick defines the direction of the shot. The face and shoulder buttons help the player perform defensive, attacking, overhead and trick shots. You can even try Dilscoop and perform a reverse sweep. While bowling, the joysticks control the cut or spin, swing direction, and pitch types. With the other controls you can control the player’s throwing arm and jump.

There are different game modes available in this game through which a single player can play throughout his career. This is included in career mode as it also helps design teams, referees and players.

The graphics of any game are essential as they increase the player’s engagement time. The graphics of Don Bradman Cricket 2014 are not as advanced as other games, but they are suitable for those who want to experience a normal cricket video game. The inclusion of old photographs and scorecards provides a classic touch to the game, which can easily attract the player.

The numerous gameplay options are one of the best features of this game. There are 11 unlicensed plots in the game and it also includes two licenses. The overall game options with 79 teams in the game, one can get the best cricket gaming experience. Apart from that, it also has national and international teams, which are historical and futuristic. On top of that, it is made up of 18 English national teams and 6 Australian national teams, with the “best teams of all time”.

This game consists of some of the new features that are essential and attract the player. New rules such as appeal and review are included in this game, providing a realistic feel. Apart from that, the availability of network and practice matches is also an added advantage. None of the previous cricket-oriented video games opt for these features.

Credit must be given to the developers of this game, as they at least tried to reinvent it. They tried to equip this game with some of the best features, bringing a sense of attachment to the game. However, some bugs may be fixed in the future, such as wacky designs and bugs. If these problems are solved, DBC’14 will be able to gain a foothold in sports-oriented video games. In short, this game needs quality, that is, perseverance, which will lead you to enjoy it in its essence.

How to Download Don Bradman Cricket 14 Instructions for PC

Step 1 : Click on the Download button, you will be redirected to our download page

Click on the button Download Don Bradman Cricket 14 for PC

Your download will begin. Free installer officially created from GamingBeasts.com

Download and install the file and then you can install the game

With a good internet connection, it will be easy to download the game

After completing the installation, you will be able to enjoy Don Bradman Cricket 14 PC for free

If you still have any problems or want to report any bugs, please contact me.

Don Bradman Cricket 14 – Minimum System Requirements

Operating system: Windows XP/Windows Vista/Windows 7/Windows 8.

Processor: Pentium Dual-Core E5700 CPU @ 3.00Ghz/AMD Athlon II X2 250 3.01Ghz Processor.

Memory: 2 GB RAM.

Graphics: Radeon HD 6670 or NVIDIA Geforce GT520 with minimum 1 GB memory.

DirectX: Version 9.0c.

Network: Broadband Internet connection

Don Bradman Cricket 14 – Recommended system requirement

Operating system: Windows XP/Windows Vista/Windows 7/Windows 8.

Processor: Intel CoreTM I3-3210 CPU at 3.20 Ghz (4 CPUs) /AMD Phenom II X4 960T 3.0 Ghz.

Memory: 4 GB RAM.

Graphics: Radeon HD 7790 or NVIDIA GeForce GTX 650 with minimum 2 GB memory.

DirectX: Version 9.0c.

Network: Broadband Internet connection.

Storage: 2 GB available space.

Frequent questions

Have we installed any subsidiary application or patch for PC? No, you do not need to install any patches or apps with this.

What is the best thing about DBC’14? Although there are numerous of them, the reimagined controls are fantastic.

Does this game contain national cricket teams? Yes, the game has national and international teams.

This download is 100% free and hosted on the fastest cloud server.