Gasoline prices rise in Miami

Gasoline prices continue to rise in the United StatesA reality that also affects the city of Miami where they have reached a new maximum value so far in 2024.

According to a news report published by America TV The price of this fuel has increased by 10 cents per gallon in Florida in the last two weeks More than 3.50 USD,

The rise in prices is due to many factorsAccording to the experts consulted by that press, among them is the proximity of summer, a time of year in which the demand for fuel increases, in addition to the fact that gas stations are producing gasoline with summer blends that contain more expensive additives. Are there. ,

Other factors that directly affect the increase in the price of gasoline the increase in oil which is already more than USD 80 per barrel Geopolitical conflict continues in the Middle East,

added to the above high demand for fuel Number of passengers during spring break.

Experts say the trend is this Petrol price continues to rise As it has been behaving in recent weeks, especially if demand and current conditions in the international market persist.

Residents announced in Miami America TV The price of gasoline is very expensive and does not seem to be going down; This is what a young woman said Spend between $35 and $40 on regular gasoline Which lasts for you for maximum one week.