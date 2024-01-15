Gasoline prices rose in Florida. regional rates

Gasoline prices continue to trend upward in the state of Florida. This is the reason for the similar situation related to the international fuel market.

According to the latest official report on the subject, rates in the “Sunshine State” rose by $0.10 USD during the most recent seven days.

A new price record was also set this year. According to a weekly report from AAA, The Auto Club Group, the price of a gallon of fuel rose to $3.56 USD.

If we analyze the prices, we find that the state average reached $3.51 USD per gallon last Sunday. This is $0.4 USD higher than a week ago and $0.11 USD higher than the same period in 2023.

AAA spokesman Mark Jenkins commented that “Gasoline prices took a step back last weekend, but there is still considerable pressure on gas that is keeping prices rising.”

Factors that guide price rise

There are many factors that contribute to the increase in gasoline prices in Florida. One is that gasoline demand increases as temperatures rise in the spring and Americans travel during seasonal holidays.

Meanwhile, refineries are performing seasonal maintenance and that is affecting gasoline production and supply.

It is true that summer fuel is reaching the market; Its production is more expensive.

Jenkins confirmed that US crude oil prices reached a record of 2024 last week. At the end of the weekend, the price per barrel stood at $83.47 USD, the highest level of the year.

Finally, regarding regional gasoline prices, here we provide you with a list based on AAA data.

-Most expensive metro markets: West Palm Beach-Boca Raton ($3.65 USD), Naples ($3.53 USD), Fort Lauderdale ($3.53 USD).

-Less expensive metro markets: Panama City ($3.24 USD), Crestview-Fort Walton Beach ($3.26 USD) and Pensacola ($3.28 USD).