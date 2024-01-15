Halo: Combat Evolved PC Game For Free Download

Halo: Combat Evolved is a 2001 first-person shooter game developed by Bungie and published under the Microsoft Game Studios name. The game Halo: Combat Evolved was released as a launch game for Microsoft’s Xbox video game console on November 15, 2001. The game was later released on Microsoft Windows and Mac OS X in 2003.

The game Halo: Combat Evolved has been directed by Jason Jones and produced by Hamilton Chu and Rick Ryan. The entire game was designed by John Howard and programmed by Michael Evans. Halo: Combat Evolved is a game that is available in multiple game modes including single-player and multiplayer.

Halo: Combat Evolved Game Download for PC

Name Halo: Evolved Combat Initial release date November 15, 2001 Platforms Xbox One, Xbox, Microsoft Windows, macOS, Xbox 360, Classic Mac OS Developer Bungie Inc, 343 Industries, gearbox software, FURTHER Editor Microsoft Corporation, Xbox Game Studios, MacSoft, Destineer Composer Martin O’Donnell, Michael Salvatori Series aura Category PC Games >Shooting

What is the game about?

Halo: Combat Evolved is a 29th century game in which players take on the role of the Master Chief, a cybernetically enhanced supersoldier. The Boss is accompanied by Cortana, an artificial intelligence. In this game, players will fight aliens while trying to discover the secret of the eponymous Halo, a ring-shaped artificial intelligence. The game entered development mode in 1997 and took almost four years to fully design and release.

How to Play

Since Halo: Combat Evolved is the first game for Xbox, the developers of Halo: Combat Evolved have put a lot of effort into the gameplay. The gameplay of Halo: Combat Evolved was designed with the latest technology available at the time. Halo: Combat Evolved’s gameplay was one of the most advanced games available in that period. The controls of the game have been mapped with different buttons on the Xbox controller and with the feedback it provides, the game becomes very fun. Even after such a long period, the game Halo: Combat Evolved looks like a lot of fun, making it a must-play game for many people.

Features of the games.

Halo: Combat Evolved is a game that has existed on the market since 2001 and has never lost its popularity. The main reason why people love the Halo: Combat Evolved game is because of all the great features it offers to the players. Here we list some of the best features of the Halo: Combat Evolved game.

Optimized PC settings

The Halo: Combat Evolved game is available on both Xbox and PC. The settings are optimized in different ways for different consoles, making the game fun wherever you play it. The Halo: Combat Evolved PC setup offers keyboard and mouse customization for players.

Campaign mode

Halo: Combat Evolved’s campaign mode is one of the best game modes available. The chapters of the game are quite detailed and will surely get you hooked on the game. The game offers a total of 10 unforgettable missions that are very fun to complete.

Excellent graphics

When the Xbox was released, it was intended to connect to a television. The Halo: Combat Evolved game was designed in such a way that the graphics of the game look so sharp that it gives players a fun gaming experience even when playing on a big screen.

Multiplayer mode

Multiplayer is the reason players started playing Halo: Combat Evolved because they could play with all their friends and family from anywhere in the world.

The Halo: Combat Evolved game comes with multiple DLC options available for players to choose from. If you’re thinking about playing Halo: Combat Evolved, be sure to explore all the game modes.

How to Download Halo: Combat Evolved PC Instructions

Halo: Combat Evolved – Minimum System Requirements

CPU: Pentium II or Athlon equivalent

CPU SPEED: 733 MHz

RAM: 128MB

OS: Windows 98SE/ME/2000/XP (95 and NT not supported)

VIDEO CARD: 32 MB video card, T&L compatible

TOTAL VIDEO RAM: 32 MB

3D: Yes

HARDWARE T&L: Yes

DIRECTX VERSION: 8.1

SOUND CARD: Yes

FREE DISK SPACE: 1.2 GB

CD-ROM: CD-ROM drive with 8x or faster speed

Halo: Combat Evolved – Recommended System Requirement

CPU: Pentium 4 or Athlon XP

CPU SPEED: 1.5 GHz

RAM: 512MB

Operating system: Windows 2000/XP

VIDEO CARD: 64 MB DirectX 9.0 compatible video card with hardware T&L

TOTAL VIDEO RAM: 64 MB

3D: Yes

HARDWARE T&L: Yes

PIXEL SHADER: 2.0

VERTEX SHADER: 2.0

DIRECTX VERSION: 9.0

SOUND CARD: Yes

FREE DISK SPACE: 2 GB

CD-ROM: CD-ROM drive with 8x or faster speed

Frequent questions

Under what banner was the game Halo: Combat Evolved published? The game Halo: Combat Evolved was published under the name Xbox Game Studios.

Can we play Halo: Combat Evolved in multiplayer? Yes, we can play Halo: Combat Evolved in multiplayer.

