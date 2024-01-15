Hitman: Codename 47 PC Game Free Download Full Version

Hitman: Codename 47 is a 2000 stealth video game developed by IO Interactive and published by Eidos Interactive. The game was released exclusively for the Microsoft Windows platform and was the debut title in the Hitman franchise. The game Hitman: Codename 47 has been written by Peter Gjellerup Koch and Morten Iversen. The game has been composed by Jesper Kyd and is now available to play in single player mode. Hitman: Codename 47 was released in North America on November 19, 2000 and later on December 1, 2000 in Europe.

Hitman: Codename 47 Game Download for PC

Name Hitman: Codename 47 Initial release date November 19, 2000 Platforms Developer Interactive IoT Editor IO Interactive, Square Enix Europe, Eidos Interactive Composer Jesper Kyd Series Hitman Category PC Games >Adventure, Shooting

What is the game about?

The game Hitman: Codename 47 is about Agent 47, who is a trained assassin. The game is played in a third-person perspective and revolves around assassinating targets stealthily with the help of a disguise and silenced weapons. When players play Hitman: Codename 47, they will play multiple missions where they assassinate people in different ways. All missions are unique and players will have to adopt different strategies in each case.

How to Play

Bach, when the game Hitman: Codename 47 was designed, the developers used the latest technology when creating the game. Since the game’s release, the developers have made sure to keep the game updated to keep it relevant. The gameplay of Hitman: Codename 47 is still considered old school gameplay and even after so many years players love to play it. Most players who have played Hitman: Codename 47 have loved the gameplay. Over the years, the development team has made some changes to the gameplay, but the originality of the game remains intact.

Features of the games.

Hitman: Codename 47 is a game that has been around for quite some time and has not lost its popularity. The main reason why players love playing this game is because of all the great features it offers. Here we have listed some of the best features of Hitman: Codename 47 game that are worth mentioning.

Plan each task

Since the main objective of the game is stealth mode, players will have to plan each task in the game in order to complete it successfully. Players will need to make sure to take different approaches to each level or else they will not be able to complete the level.

Huge inventory of weapons

Hitman: Codename 47 game comes with a huge inventory of weapons where players can choose the weapon they want for different levels. Players should generally use a weapon with a silencer because it helps keep every situation under control.

Great plot

The plot of the Hitman: Codename 47 game is quite new and players will be hooked. As players progress through the game, the plot will become more complex and that is why the game is so fun.

3D Engine

The Hitman: Codename 47 game comes with a 3D engine that offers complete object physics, deformations, weapon modeling and unsurpassed character animations. The game is quite old but it follows all the physics of the game at all times.

If you are looking to play Hitman: Codename 47, make sure to complete it because it is the only way to understand the full story of the game. The game Hitman: Codename 47 is the reason why the stealth genre of gaming became popular over the years.

Hitman: Codename 47 – Minimum System Requirement

Memory: 128MB

Graphics card: NVIDIA GeForce 6200

Processor: Intel Core 2 Duo E8400

File size: 400MB

OS: Microsoft Windows 95/98/ME

Frequent questions

What is the minimum RAM requirement for the Hitman: Codename 47 game? The minimum RAM requirement for the Hitman: Codename 47 game is 64 MB.

How much space does Hitman: Codename 47 game require to install and run on PC? Hitman: Codename 47 game needs around 400 MB of free space to install and run on PC.

Can we play Hitman: Codename 47 without installing DirectX? No, we cannot play Hitman: Codename 47 without installing DirectX 7.0.

