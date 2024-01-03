International Meeting on Animal Behavior Medicine

UNR’s Faculty of Veterinary Sciences in Casilda will host the XI Latin American Conference on Clinical Ethology of the Latin American Veterinary Association of Zoopsychiatry. This will happen at the end of April

a whole Updates in Animal Behavior MedicineKeynote talks, along with debate tables and workshops, will take place on the day 25, 26 and 27 April At the Faculty of Veterinary Sciences (FCV) With the National University of Rosario (UNR), located in the city of Casilda Eleventh Latin American Conference on Clinical Ethology of the Latin American Veterinary Association of Zoopsychiatry (AVLZ).

Leading national and foreign professionals will participate in this event with the aim of providing a conducive framework for exchange of knowledge on this topic. Thus improving the prevention, diagnosis and treatment of major behavioral problems which can affect quality of life and well-being dogs, cats and horses,

Special emphasis will be given to Importance of human-animal bond and the role of behavioral medicine in the “one health” paradigm. The Association of Veterinary Clinical Ethology of Argentina (ACVA) will participate in the conference and will be in charge of a workshop aggression in dogs and the Argentine Study and Development Group of Clinical Ethology (GADECA), which proposes a workshop separation anxiety.

The organization will be in charge of FCV’s Behavioral Therapy Group, the Chair of Animal-Assisted Interventions, and the members of the Student Center.

except for Training for veterinary professionals and studentsWill take place on Saturday, April 27 at noon communicates openly to the communitywith topics related to Shelter Animal Welfare, Adoption and Responsible Ownership, In this example, FCV’s Behavioral Medicine Group will have the opportunity to showcase some of the research work they have done in recent years. For more information you can write to email avlz2024@fcv.unr.edu.ar.