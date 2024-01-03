Israel says hostage killed in failed rescue operation in Gaza Strip

Sahar Baruch, a 25-year-old Israeli soldier kidnapped by Hamas militia on October 7, has been confirmed dead (Photo: Europapress)

One of the hostages taken by the Hamas terror group in the Gaza Strip died in December in a failed operation by Israeli forces trying to rescue them, the Israeli military said on Wednesday.

sahar baruch They confirmed to the agency that he died during an attempt to rescue him by a special unit of Israeli forces in the Palestinian territory on the night of 8 December. efe Army sources.

“At this time it is not possible to determine the circumstances of Sahar’s death nor know whether he was killed by Hamas or by our forces’ gunfire.”, he specified. “We are working in every possible way, intelligence and operational, to bring the hostages home,” he said.

The 25-year-old man’s death was reported on December 9 by the community where he lived in Israel. Kibbutz Biriand the Forum of Families of the Disappeared, without specifying when and how they died.

The Hamas militia then said that they died when Israeli forces were trying to rescue them, in an operation that seriously injured two soldiers, but this has not yet been confirmed by the military.

Archive image of Sahar Baruch

Prime Minister of Israel, benjamin netanyahuOn Tuesday, he assured relatives of the kidnapped people that “contacts” are being maintained to free them, as he said, the Hamas terrorist group has “softened” the “ultimatum” given earlier.

Palestinian militias took about 240 hostages in Gaza following a Hamas attack on Israel on October 7, which killed more than 1,200. Since then, a week-long ceasefire was reached in late November, which allowed the release of 105 hostages in exchange for the release of 240 Palestinians from Israeli prisons.

In total, 110 detainees have been released alive – 86 Israelis and 24 foreigners – while Israeli forces have recovered the bodies of another eleven. Of those still abducted, Israeli officials estimate that about 22 have been killed.

Israeli troops take up positions near the border between Israel and Gaza on January 3, 2024 (Reuters/Amir Cohen)

On the other hand, Israel has warned The war against Hamas in the Gaza Strip will continue “throughout” 2024. Israeli army spokesman Daniel Hagari announced to troops Sunday night that some reserve soldiers would stay to prepare for a “long battle.” He said the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) “must plan ahead because it will be asked to perform additional tasks and conduct combat throughout this year.”

The Israeli government promised to destroy Hamas after the attack on its soil from Gaza by commandos of the organization classified as “terrorist” by the United States and the European Union. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu warned last week that the war would still last “several months”.

(With information from AFP, EFE and Reuters)