Happiness It is a feeling that we all follow throughout our lives. In Norway, the land of fjords, Vikings and colorful wooden houses, it is said that there is no need to look for it. According to the study prepared every year by the United Nations Sustainable Development Solutions Network, it is ranked 10 happiest countries in the world,

Method curse, a philosophy of life that in just three letters ensures that well-being is integrated in every corner of the country. Although it has no literal translation in Spanish, it can be described as the desire to have a good time and seek comfort until creating a moment of pleasant intimacy.

This lifestyle away from ostentation and superficial interests, Focuses on the joy of simplicity, in those small joys that make us feel good. norwegian creed curse It can be done at any time and place. Although it can be practiced alone, it is much better if it is in a company.

The climate of the Nordic countries, where nights can last more than fifteen hours in winter, pushes people to meet more often to take advantage of every moment. Community and interpersonal relationships These are two aspects that Norwegians value highly. They have a deep sense of community, helping each other and caring about everyone’s well-being.

Other than this, curse also emphasizes the importance of Balance and harmony in all areas of life, Rather than focusing solely on work or fulfilling responsibilities, Norwegians try to find a balance between time for themselves, time for recreational activities, and time for productive activities.

Apart from these basic principles, curse invites you to also outdoor living, In Norway, nature is considered essential for health, as spending time in it reduces stress, improves mood and increases a sense of connection with the world around us.



