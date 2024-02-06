More than 100 workers report they were “left on the street” after mass layoffs at the Anatube plant in Anzoategui

More than 100 workers who worked for years at the General José Antonio Anzoátegui plant of the National Pipe Company (Anatub) in Barcelona reported that they were “abandoned on the streets” after a mass and unfair dismissal.

By Lapatilla Correspondent

This statement was made this Monday, February 5, from the headquarters of the Labor Inspectorate in Anzoátegui, the capital of the state, where he also explained that the origin of the problem is the transfer of the aforementioned plant from PDVSA Industrial to the Ministry of Water. Note, which happened through the order of the National Executive on August 10, 2022.

He assured that this is where the irregularities started and the “icing on the cake” happened at the end of December 2023, when his salary was stopped and the board forced him to vacate the facilities with the support of police officers.

Robert said, “Currently, 103 fathers and mothers who work in that industry have been fired, because the authorities misinterpreted Presidential Decree 4,721, where they transferred us to the Ministry of Water, but it is with us Does not want any type of employment relationship.” Rondon, one of those affected.

Emphasizing that they took away their benefits and violated their right to work, he respected the 147 workers who remained in the industry.

“The factories, which are from the oil and gas industry, are relocating to improve the quality of their production. Now oil pipelines will be used only for water, which is against the international standards by which we are governed.

Other employees agreed that this change was reducing their importance in the oil industry. He noted that they have special equipment to detect problems and know where, for example, there are parts of oil pipelines that need replacement.

Similarly, they also highlighted that with these movements they are violating the right to job security, which is in place till the end of this year.

He called on the authorities to pay attention to this matter and help resolve it, as there are workers who suffer from occupational diseases as a result of the activities carried out in this industry and now it is difficult for them to find another job.