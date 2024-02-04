More than this amount cannot be sent through Bizum

“I pay and you make me.” bizam, Surely you have used this phrase not just once, but on more than one occasion in recent months. and this is mobile app It has become so integrated into our lives that we have developed a unique language around it. Like, “Make me a Bizum and I’ll buy it for you”, or “Can you pay with Bizum?” Phrases like: are now part of our daily vocabulary. However, this is only due to the widespread use of the app.

And Bizam has, without a doubt, become one of the method of payment Currently most used spain, An application that has found ease of use, efficiency and freedom to be the three pillars of its success. Well, we should not forget that in an era where haste is necessary, any method that wastes our time will not be possible.

However, Bizum includes many of the keys that any new development needs to succeed today. As we have commented before, is efficient, Well, with the click of a button, we can instantly send and receive money, and even make business payments. As if that wasn’t enough, it happened through mobile phone, a device that is, without a doubt, another extreme that we have today. Well, whatever we have to do, we have to do it through this tool.

As if that wasn’t enough, andis free, We must not forget that banking institutions have been developing apps for years to reach their customers electronics equipment Like a mobile phone. But at the same time, any management has to get into the habit of doing it this way. However, there were still common processes such as money transactions, which incurred additional costs. For this reason, Bizum has managed to surpass regardless of which unit is used.

Bizm sets its own limits

Despite all the benefits we listed above, Bizum is not a perfect application, At least, if we ask users, there are definitely more features they could add or even limitations they would give up. Because the truth is that Bizum has established a series of limitations for the management of its app.

One limitation that catches the user’s attention the most is that they have a maximum amount of money that can be sent. That is, the amount that is allowed to be sent, It is bounded by maximum and minimum, The purpose of this measure is to guarantee the security of transactions. On the other hand, Bizum prohibits its application from being used as a way to violate tax laws.

Maximum amount you can send

Bizum has established a series of rules aimed at limiting the amount of money that can be sent through the application. The reason for these limitations is that It is not a banking entityTherefore, and in order not to conflict with the tax laws of the different countries in which it operates, it has a certain series of rules.

In this sense, you should know that Through Bizum you can send a maximum of 2,000 euros a day, Furthermore, the number of operations you have for these transactions is 60. Finally, you should keep in mind that throughout the month, the maximum limit you can send money with this app is 5,000 euros.

But those transactions also have their own pre-established limits. This is the maximum amount you can send through Bizum A single transaction is worth 1,000 euros, In contrast, the minimum shipping is 50 euro cents.