New parcel service in Cuba through Cubana de Aviación

Officials of national airline Cubana de Aviación announced this week the launch of a new international parcel service in Cuba, starting tomorrow, February 1, with deliveries to Havana within 72 hours.

,New service. Attention. Express cargo delivery. Strategic alliance of Aerovaradero SA and Cubana de Aviación SA through correspondent agents. Markets: Spain, Italy, Panama and Canada. Boxes of food, medicine and hygiene up to 20 kg. Home delivery in Havana only within 48 to 72 hours. The new service starts from February 1”, he explained on his Facebook profile.

It is surprising that the announcement of the new international parcel service comes in the same week that Correios de Cuba blamed Cubana de Aviación for delays in the delivery of shipments.

According to a report by Correos de Cuba, the Cubana de Aviación airline is responsible for the delay in the departure of international packages, as it is having difficulties operating its flights.

A postal official said they were exploring options with other international airlines, but they are too expensive and they have no solution for already delayed shipments.

Following the announcement, some Cubans were left skeptical about the effectiveness of this new international parcel service through Cubana de Aviación and Aerovaradero.

In this regard, José Antonio Serrano pointed out that “they have to analyze Arrovaradero Holguín, who spend up to a month and a half transferring shipments to other provinces and who lie to their customers.” Others asked about home delivery rates without any response from the company.

Regarding Cubana de Aviación, in November 2023, a new option to buy plane tickets online through its website was opened. Whether paying in cash or by transfer in and out of the island.



