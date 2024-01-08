Pumpkins for sale: A private island near Miami has reduced its price

The luxury real estate market highlights the sales of Pumpkin Key, an exclusive island with access to South Beach and the Ocean Reef Club. (Pumpkin Key Island)

in the elite real estate market of Florida KeysA special proposal has emerged: of pumpkinA private island is for sale 95 million US dollars, The property, which was initially listed for USD 110 million in 2014, according to miami new timesRepresents a dominant presence in the market, covering approximately 10.52 hectares (26 acres) in one of the most prestigious locations. USA.

You may be interested in: Famous Fox News host chose Florida for conservative policies and left New York

of pumpkinLocated in card sound bay near key largo, combines privacy with accessibility. Despite its isolation, it is an island One hour by car Miami International Airport And ten minutes by helicopter south beach, This proximity to major urban centers makes it attractive option For those looking for a private refuge without being completely isolated.

The property consists of a 273.37-square-metre (2,942 sq ft) main house. three bedrooms And three and a half bathrooms, The island’s private marina can accommodate up to 20 boatsDetails including space for a mega-yacht, and tennis courts that can function as a heliport miami new times,

The private island Pumpkin Key in the Florida Keys, now available for $95 million, combines natural beauty with high-end infrastructure. (Pumpkin Key Island)

Apart from the main residence, the island also has two homes for caregivers and a Dock Master’s ApartmentAccording to the information of Vladi Private Islands. This infrastructure, with strategic location near miami and of Ocean Reef Club In key largoBuilds its own landing strip for private jets of pumpkin An exceptionally attractive property.

You may be interested in: South Florida cities see decline in rental prices, study finds

forbesIn its coverage of the property, notes that the value of of pumpkin He does not live so much in his residence, which is relatively modest, as in Beauty and privacy of the natural environment Who surrounds him. The island offers a lush green landscape, with growth prospects Which includes the creation of a family resort or private club within the Ocean Reef private club.

He Pumpkin Key Official Website highlights its uniqueness as One of the first islands of the Florida Keys archipelago, Its proximity to South Beach and the ease of boat access to its land home, with a dock on Ocean Reef, underlines this specialty And Facility,

You may be interested in: Miami Airport records historic numbers and expects more passengers in the first week of January

Island, which initially came to market 2014Was one of the most expensive residential properties US market that year and the most expensive Florida, According to the report, despite its starting price being high, no buyer was found, due to which its price was cut. Miami New Times.

The sale of Pumpkin Key, a private island near Key Largo, reflects the prestige and exclusivity of the real estate market in the Florida Keys. (Pumpkin Key Island)

He growth potential The importance of the island is important. Property It is currently largely undeveloped, which offers buyers the opportunity to customize it as per their liking. The possibility of dividing the land and selling it to wealthy future neighbors or converting it into a private club are viable options.

of pumpkin This is not just a private island for sale, but a Symbol of luxury and exclusivity in the real estate market Florida, With its low price and unique features, it represents an opportunity for those looking for Privacy, natural beauty and accessibility In one of the most iconic destinations in the United States.

legal requirements for the purchase of private island in florida The acquisition process for any other type of real estate is similar to usa, Here are some key steps and legal considerations:

Zoning and land use review : Check with local authorities for relevant zoning regulations.

title study : To ensure that the property is free from liens or property disputes.

purchase contract : Negotiating and signing the purchase contract that details the terms of the sale.

inspection : Perform a detailed inspection to identify any environmental or structural problems.

Sure : Get adequate property insurance, especially considering that islands can be more vulnerable to damage from natural events like hurricanes.

purchase closing : Complete the closing process including transferring the deed, paying property taxes, and other closing costs.

environmental regulations : Comply with federal, state and local environmental laws, which may include restrictions on development and protection of local wildlife.

Access and basic services: Plan access to the island and provision of basic services such as electricity, water and waste management.

It is essential to have Advice from specialized lawyers in real estate and environmental law, as well real estate agents With experience in this type of transactions.

Additionally, if the buyer is not a US citizen or permanent resident, you will need to ensure that you are in compliance with immigration laws and regulations.