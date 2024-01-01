Seoul and Washington conduct live-fire drills near North Korean border

Seoul, January 4 (EFE).- The armies of South Korea and the United States today conducted live fire maneuvers near the border with North Korea, according to a statement from South Korea’s Joint Chiefs of Staff (JCS). Which represents a new action that highlights military escalation on the Korean Peninsula.

The maneuvers involve infantry units and have been held since December 29 in the city of Pocheon, 45 kilometers northeast of Seoul.

According to the JCS statement, the exercise, which runs till January 5, seeks to improve the interoperability capabilities of the allies.

110 different South Korean and American weapon systems participated in the exercises, including K1A2 tanks, armored vehicles such as the K-600, A-10 fighter jets or artillery systems.

Just today, North Korean media strongly criticized these maneuvers, with state agency KCNA describing these drills in Pocheon as “self-destructive” actions and also some live-fire maneuvers conducted by the South Korean Navy on Wednesday. told.

In turn, JCS spokesman Lee Sung-jun said at a press conference today that the North Korean army has been conducting its traditional winter maneuvers since before the end of the year.

These North Korean exercises usually last until spring and usually involve artillery practice.

As the year approached, the North Korean leader, Kim Jong-un, said there was no longer any prospect of reconciliation or reunification with the South and that his regime would continue to strengthen its nuclear and missile program, while Southern President Yun Suk-yeol In his New Year’s speech, he emphasized that Seoul and Washington will modernize their deterrence strategy this year, which now includes the nuclear option.

Following the failure of denuclearization talks with Washington in 2019, Pyongyang approved a weapons modernization plan — including deploying military satellites and conducting countless missile tests — despite refusing to restart talks and threatening Beijing and Moscow. In addition to seeking greater interaction with. ,

Meanwhile, Seoul and Washington have strengthened military cooperation with Tokyo and bolstered their deterrence mechanisms by increasing their joint maneuvers and increasingly deploying US strategic assets on the peninsula.

I like this: I love Charging…

Connected