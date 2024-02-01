Social contract in medicine digital time





For many decades, healthcare was a ministry carrying out various commitments. The list of ministers from both sides of the House who have come to office without any experience in this field is long. Later, health care became a weapon to be thrown at each other. Meanwhile, the medical profession gradually deteriorated almost imperceptibly. The pandemic has shattered traditional social compromises, the sense of belonging in the profession is at an all-time low and demoralization affects a large number of doctors.

The recent labor struggles of doctors in Madrid (and other provinces) have made me consider this concept Social contract of health professions with societySpecifically, what do citizens expect from the medical profession? And what are they willing to give them in return? All this is inevitably influenced by the harsh conditions faced by professionals in the last COVID-19 pandemic.

Doctors faced the first wave of the virus in an exemplary manner; without adequate protective measures, they fought a new and unknown disease. They followed paternalistic codes of conduct, selflessly assumed the risk of contagion, flexible hours or Development of non-habitual care tasks.

In short, the profession suffers from three problems: huge demands in training and practice, low remuneration (much lower than in other countries) and declining social recognition.

Studies are long (10-11 years) And tougher, after asking teens to have exceptional high school grades. The knowledge that one attempts to assimilate is so immeasurable that soon, during one’s career, one has to accept the impossibility of knowing everything; This is part of the competence that every doctor should develop Tolerate uncertainty.

Once the pandemic ends, the demands of citizens become high, on some occasions substantial, on others they go far beyond what science can provide; sometimes they fall apart Demagoguery of politicians Which promises unlimited rights which does not correspond to reality.

However, we train doctors better and better The prestige and social recognition of the professional has diminished. How many attacks do architects, engineers or notaries face in the development of their work? Doctors count them because it is no longer uncommon.

we are at the beginning of this Modern artificial intelligence and big data technologies Thousands are invading doctors’ offices, new and expensive immunotherapy treatments are on the doorstep of hospitals; Among all these, there are some professionals among whom the presence of burnout is important.

Medical professionals demand that compensation (of the social agreement) include forms of appointment and remuneration that are related to their responsibility and the level of expertise required, but this is not enough. Doctors want to achieve professional autonomy And a sense of belonging; Also to get proper position at the decision making level. Every democratic society must maintain a fair agreement with its doctors. We are living in a moment of imbalance in that agreement. I believe the demand for professionals has just begun.

Medical associations have the legitimacy to defend the general will of the medical community, independent of political forces. If the collegiate institution does not want to be overwhelmed by events again, sooner or later, it will have to listen to the wishes of its members and convey to political leaders that doctors will be satisfied with their professional practice, with a sense of belonging. As a result, citizens will get better service. But not only schools, professional associations and scientific societies should serve as a channel of expression that clarifies the group’s position and cooperates in the necessary restoration of the social compact linking doctors to citizens.