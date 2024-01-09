Starbucks launches a beautiful collection of purple cups: how much do they cost and where to buy them?

if anything different starbucks They are their glasses and today they have become very popular among their customers because, apart from having great design, they also do not get contaminated like disposable glasses. As is customary in the series coffeeEvery season it launches new models and for this winter it has already launched those that represent Season Of winter,

This collection of glasses is definitely winning the hearts of coffee and beverage lovers. drink hot because some have a lot of colors strike And others look very beautiful. The best part is that they’re available now, so now’s the time to get yours before they’re gone.

Purple color is prominent in this winter collection. Photo: Instagram @starbucksmex

Where to get the Starbucks Winter Cup?

Starbucks says goodbye to Christmas but opens the doors to winter with a new collection. Color predominates in these glasses PurpleBut you’ll also get a blue thermos, a black one, and a black mug with nature details.

Glasses They are now available in all branches in Mexico, however, available stock will depend on each store. So don’t wait too long and buy it if you have one of these model He won you over.

The mug features colorful floral details. Photo: Instagram @starbucksmex

Starbucks Winter Collection Glasses Price

prices may vary with respect to branch However, regardless of where you buy them, these are the typical prices for winter collection glasses. Don’t forget that when you buy your glass you get your favorite drink for free.

Black glass with purple flowers: 650 pesos

Purple Thermos: 670 pesos

Blue glass: 370 pesos

Purple thermos with flowers: 355 pesos

Black mug with flowers: 330 pesos

The price of this glass is 355 pesos. Photo: Instagram @starbucksmex

characteristics of glass

The glasses are airtight i.e. yours drink It remains hot for a longer time than a normal container. some of them like glass The purple one has a sleeve on the top to be able to take it from there. Glasses vary in capacity, so we suggest you check when purchasing.

Plus, every time you go to your favorite coffee shop starbucks And bring your own glass and you’ll get 8 pesos off. This is to thank you for your loyalty in purchasing one of their glasses as well as for taking care of the planet and creating a more sustainable world.