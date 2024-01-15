Tesla was criticized for canceling a $16,000 order from a California bakery at the last minute and causing a loss

Vohangi Rasetarinera accused Tesla of compromising his small business and leaving him at a loss. (The Giving Pies/Reuters)

a small bakery in Saint JosephCalifornia is facing significant financial losses after Tesla unexpectedly canceled a $16,000 order for an event held in his memory. black History Month, Ownership The Giving Feat, Vohangi Rasetarinerahad accepted an initial request of 2,000 mini cakes, which was later doubled to 4,000 units at the request of the company operated by the company. Elon MuskBefore receiving the sudden cancellation notice.

The incident attracted attention on social networks, where many users criticized the company and highlighted the vulnerability of small businesses when dealing with large corporations.

Raseterinera It expressed its disappointment saying that these types of actions “impact people’s lives” and stressed the importance of large companies respecting small businesses. Following the incident, the bakery is considering reevaluating how it does business with large corporations, despite working with other companies in the past without any problems. silicon Valley As Google, Manzana, Adobe And Yours,

Tesla’s initial order has arrived Valentine’s Day, delivery is scheduled for next week. To meet the demand, Raseterinera He had to ask his employees to work overtime, as well as turn down three other catering jobs.

The situation became even more complicated when, after the company agreed to copy the order at its request, it did not receive the promised payment from the seller. Tesla, Left a text message from a representative canceling the order Raseterinera And your business has more than US$2,000 in unreimbursed expenses.

Ownership The Giving Feat They reported their experience on social media, sparking a wave of support from the local community, resulting in an increase in the number of customers willing to buy their products to offset the losses. This solidarity shows the importance of community support in facing the difficulties small businesses face.

Tesla will try to compensate the bakery after the order is cancelled. (Reuters/Mary Manes)

“Your community has to help you, the people that make up your community, the merchants that are in your community,” said Bryce Felperin, a customer who reiterated the need to support local businesses after the event.

Tesla She alleged that the cancellation of the order was due to “poor communication” and that the employee, identified only as Laura, had no authority to promise any payment. After the incident attracted media attention, a representative of musk In contact with Raseterinera Offering to find a way to compensate for the inconvenience, a proposal the bakery is carefully considering.

Finally, the bakery urged corporations to move forward with greater consideration and respect for small business owners, who play an essential role in the local economy.