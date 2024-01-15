The Autonomous University of Madrid and Roche Pharma Spain agree…

Andalusia, 21 February 2014.– Within the framework of the alliance for the development of research projects in the field of neuroscience between the Ministry of Health and Consumer Affairs of the Government of Andalusia and Roche Pharma Spain, a training session on personalized precision medicine in neurology was recently held, Which took place at the Ibema-BioEnd Research Center in Málaga, and is accredited by the Andalusian Health Quality Agency.

In this conference, which was attended by approximately thirty researchers belonging to the Alliance from different Andalusian health centers, relevant developments in the field of Precision Medical Neurology at the national level were presented, highlighting the introduction of the basic concepts of Precision and Personalized Medicine; Its application in neurodegenerative diseases: applied pharmacogenetics; artificial intelligence linked to health outcomes; updating molecular biology concepts and biomarker development; Clinical and molecular genetics in neurological diseases; Or, more specifically, genetically based epilepsy.

The day served to share the strategies and results of the different groups that create it, as well as to learn first-hand about the facilities and infrastructure of the Málaga Centre. In particular, the state-of-the-art technological infrastructure achieved within the framework of the alliance was highlighted on SIMOA’s journey. This highly sensitive analyzer will allow the detection of biomarkers in a more precise manner, which represents an important advance in the early detection of neurological diseases and their knowledge. This scientific-technical service is available to any member of the scientific community.

Andalusia-Roche Alliance for Precision Medical Neurology

The Andalusia-Roche Alliance for Precision Medical Neurology was born at the end of 2022 with the aim of developing research projects that allow personalized medicine to be implemented in the field of neurology. For this purpose, it promotes the development and application of molecular and imaging biomarkers that make it possible to offer a comprehensive and personalized approach, a series of work that is already underway and amounts to almost a million euros so far. Has been successful in garnering investment.

Furthermore, it aims to define a scientific program in Precision Medical Neurology that deepens the knowledge of neurological diseases, relying on leading professionals of Andalusian public health, who will be joined by young researchers, in a project that will create a business Was born with sustainability thanks to public-private cooperation.

The Andalusia-Roche Alliance for Precision Medical Neurology is a public-private initiative whose scientific activity will be led by Pedro Serrano, coordinator of NeuroReca, head of the Neurology Unit of the Regional Hospital of Málaga.

About twenty neuroscience professionals in both research and care from different provinces of Andalusia currently participate in this alliance.

The projects and initiatives developed within the framework of this alliance will be structured through NeuroRECA, the Andalusian network for clinical and translational research in neurology, thus optimizing the synergy that already exists within the Andalusian public health system.