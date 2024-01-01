The deadline to participate in the Internal Medicine Day of the College of Veterinarians of Navarra expires this Wednesday





The last date of registration for the training to be held on February 3 at the college headquarters is January 31. It is open to both registered vets and the general public, and there are still places available.

This Wednesday, January 31, is the deadline to register for the training that will take place on February 3 at the College of Veterinarians of Navarra. This highly relevant program in the field of internal medicine in small animals will feature the participation of two leading experts in veterinary medicine. Registration is open to both registered veterinarians and the general public, and there are still places available. Those interested in participating can register by calling 948 220 072 or sending an email info@covetna.org,

The speakers are Ignacio Mesa Sánchez, specialist in the European Diploma in Internal Medicine and AVEPA accreditation in Internal Medicine, and Carles Mangual Riera, Master in Veterinary Medicine from the University of Cordoba and currently holding AVEPA accreditation in emergency and intensive care. Are in process.

During the programme, there will be an in-depth study of the field of kidney, with a special focus on the clinical management of acute renal failure and proteinuria and glomerulopathies. These topics are very important to animal care and the speakers will share valuable information with participants. Additionally, focus will be on topics related to the management of respiratory distress, tracheal collapse, and stent use to improve the quality of life of patients with these conditions.

More information on the website of the College of Veterinarians of Navarra.

tag

related post