The deadline to participate in the Internal Medicine Day of the College of Veterinarians of Navarra expires this Wednesday

Admin 1 hour ago Health Leave a comment 57 Views


The last date of registration for the training to be held on February 3 at the college headquarters is January 31. It is open to both registered vets and the general public, and there are still places available.

This Wednesday, January 31, is the deadline to register for the training that will take place on February 3 at the College of Veterinarians of Navarra. This highly relevant program in the field of internal medicine in small animals will feature the participation of two leading experts in veterinary medicine. Registration is open to both registered veterinarians and the general public, and there are still places available. Those interested in participating can register by calling 948 220 072 or sending an email info@covetna.org,

The speakers are Ignacio Mesa Sánchez, specialist in the European Diploma in Internal Medicine and AVEPA accreditation in Internal Medicine, and Carles Mangual Riera, Master in Veterinary Medicine from the University of Cordoba and currently holding AVEPA accreditation in emergency and intensive care. Are in process.

During the programme, there will be an in-depth study of the field of kidney, with a special focus on the clinical management of acute renal failure and proteinuria and glomerulopathies. These topics are very important to animal care and the speakers will share valuable information with participants. Additionally, focus will be on topics related to the management of respiratory distress, tracheal collapse, and stent use to improve the quality of life of patients with these conditions.

More information on the website of the College of Veterinarians of Navarra.

tag

related post

more news






(tagstotranslate)veterinary training

Source link

About Admin

Check Also

MIR 2024 with deadline for your final answers

MIR 2024 candidates Their secret still remains When will they know the definitive answer? To …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Designed by PlayCrazyGame
© Copyright 2024, All Rights Reserved