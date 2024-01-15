The government of Gabriel Boric confirms that Justice is investigating the kidnapping of a Venezuelan soldier sheltering in Chile.

Manuel Monsalve (Dragomir Yankovic/Aton Chile)

Undersecretary of the Interior of Chile, manuel monsalvereported this Wednesday that the Executive requested Interpol to issue an alert and strengthen border controls after learning of the alleged kidnapping of a citizen of Venezuelan nationality, who would be a former military man living in Chile.

You may be interested in: Who is Ronald Ojeda Moreno, the Venezuelan soldier who disappeared in Chile and what charges has Chavismo assigned him?

“The government has asked the police to strengthen border controls, requesting both Chile’s Carabineros, who are in charge of border control, and the Investigative Police (PDI), who are in charge of immigration control, to increase alert InterpolA question that has already been asked,” Monsalve said after an emergency meeting held by the Chilean government after learning of the alleged kidnapping.

The Special Anti-Kidnapping Police Investigation Brigade (BIPE) of the Police (PDI) explained through a brief note that it is in charge of the investigation, although it could not provide “further information” because the investigation was “secret.”

You may be interested in: They condemn that Chavista DGCIM agents infiltrated Chile and kidnapped a Venezuelan military deserter living there.

In Monsalve’s words, the case has been declared under secret investigation, which limits the disclosure of specific details about it. “The investigation was carried out by an ECOH team from the Prosecutor’s Office, which guarantees detailed monitoring of the case,” he explained, reaffirming the government’s commitment to clarifying this incident.

Ronald Ojeda Moreno defected from the Venezuelan army and went into exile in Chile.



The Undersecretary also requested “cooperation and responsibility” in the dissemination of information related to the case, stressing the importance of preserving the integrity of Ojeda Moreno and his family environment.

You may be interested in: José ‘Pepe’ Mujica assures that Venezuela has an authoritarian government: “Call him a dictator”

Monsalve reported that, in addition, the Defense Ministry requested “Active And Strengthen“Border control is carried out by institutions such as the Maritime Police in ports, the General Directorate of Civil Aeronautics (DGAC) in airports and the Armed Forces in the northern regions of Arica, Tarapacá and Antofagasta.

Despite the complexity and numerous hypotheses that have arisen regarding the kidnapping, Monsalve stressed that any of these confirmations or dismissals within the framework of the investigation corresponds exclusively to the Public Ministry. ,Whatever hypotheses have been raised, I want to reiterate that the Government is responsible for all possible hypotheses.”, he assured.

In November 2022, Ojeda Moreno knelt in front of Chile’s presidential palace to demand the release of political prisoners in Venezuela and to condemn negotiations between the opposition and Chavismo in Mexico.

Similarly, cooperation with INTERPOL is requested to expand the search and collection of information that could contribute to the prompt resolution of the case.

Regarding diplomatic relations and speculation about possible Venezuelan military operations in Chilean territory, Monsalve clarified that there have been no contacts with Venezuelan authorities and called it “premature” to indicate whether Chile There was no military campaign by the Nicolás Maduro regime.

Earlier, Tomás de Rementería, president of the Foreign Relations Commission of the Chamber of Deputies, said – according to Chilean media – that he would ask that “officials of the intelligence bodies be summoned to look at the information they have.” .) and whether the Venezuelan government was asked to find out if this was actually happening.”

For his part, deputy Luis Fernando Sanchez of the far-right Republican Party, from the opposition, pointed out that the complaint was “very serious not only for the kidnapping of a person – he said – but also for the possible involvement of agents of the Venezuelan dictatorship in Chile. is running independently in the U.S.”, a fact that has not been officially confirmed by any official.