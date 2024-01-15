The strategy with which a man in Michigan won the lottery for the second time

Although the chances of winning the lottery are usually low, Fate touched a man’s life twice And on both occasions he took Jackpot, This happened to a 59 year old regular player Michigan, United StatesWho achieved an incredible feat by winning twice 110 thousand dollars in game fantasy 5 double play,

In just six months, the lucky person who He preferred to keep his identity secret.But it is known that he lives in the county WayneProved that big celebrations are possible and for good reason. In the draw on February 11, bettors matched all five numbers: 02-06-11-20-23. Thus, he missed out on an incredible financial reward for the second time. He winning ticket He purchased it from a BP gas station located at 19995 West Nine Mile Road in Southfield.

Just a few months earlier, in August 2023, he had won the same award, “After receiving 110 thousand US dollars last August, i changed my numbers, After purchasing the tickets, I took them to the venue to review them. The clerk scanned them, gave one back to me and said, ‘I think you won big!’ Then I thought: ‘No way, I can’t be that lucky’, I saw the winning numbers and, Indeed, he had won again! I could not believe it,

anonymous player Claimed his first prize of US$110 thousand in September 2023After matching five numbers fantasy 5 double play In the draw of 31st August, whose The combination was 09-15-28-30-37, Since then, Strategy resorted to to try to repeat success: He always bought tickets from the same service station. Although this strategy lacks a logical basis, it worked perfectly for them.

After his second win, the man told the authorities about it lottery from michigan That new amount earned will allow you to save for some time and plan your next project in peace. “For the first time I won I was able to pay off all my debt, now I can have some fun! I still don’t have any specific plans for the money, I’m just planning on sitting in my bank account for a while and looking at it,” he celebrated, according to the collected statements. Michigan Lottery Connect,

After paying US$1 to play, Fantasy 5 players choose five numbers from 1 to 39 And those who draw the numbers correctly win a jackpot that starts at US$100,000, but there are also several potential wins for amounts starting at US$500. drawings happen daily 7:29 pm local time.

A mathematician revealed his formula for playing lottery

Nick Kapoorstatistics professor Fairfield University, in Connecticut, shared its best Tips to win lottery game, based on my experience. As he explained, lottery is not a science, so, we have to play to win, “So go and choose your favorite number,” he said nbc, The second recommendation is buy tickets again and againTo expand the chances of success, however he remembered that it should always be done responsibly.

