These are 4 phrases you have to say to yourself every day to stop suffering and improve your self-esteem

Starting with the fact that this article is not trying to be some miracle pill that will take you to a unique and enviable state of happiness, the idea is to provide you with some tools that will help you live a better life, or else In words, likeSuffer less and gain self-esteem and confidence.

A desire, without a doubt, shared by most people, but which, unfortunately, is not easy to achieve. The good news is that to achieve this, many experts and researchers worked decades ago and put all their efforts into identifying and analyzing The reasons that cause us pain, And prepare strategies to find solutions.

Strengthen your self-esteem phrase by phrase

There is no single way to strengthen self-confidence and help us stop suffering, or at least gradually reduce that pain and make it manageable. In fact, countless strategies have been proposed focusing on Find and maintain emotional balance. Some more successfully than others.

Among them, Kristin Neff, an important American psychologist who is an expert in the health effects of self-compassion, proposes Repetition of four phrases to improve your self-esteem, Increase your confidence and ultimately take you away from sadness and closer to happiness.

Neff offers the following affirmation in the form of a mantra. Some simple phrases that we must pronounce, either inside ourselves, or out loud, calmly and in a very specific environment:

“This is a moment of sadness.” With this phrase, basically what we are saying is “I recognize the pain I am feeling.” “Suffering is part of life.” On this occasion, the idea is to be aware that imperfection is part of human life and that I am not alone in experiencing this discomfort. “I ask you to be kind to yourself right now.” Treating yourself well is fundamental. Many times we forget this and start adopting a better attitude towards others than towards ourselves. With this phrase, we concentrate all our “self-love” in a few words. Something really essential when we walk on the path to happiness. “I ask myself to give myself the compassion I need.” With this last sentence, the psychologist tries to remember not only that we all need compassion, but also that we all deserve to receive it.

Relieve suffering with rain meditation

Sooner or later we all go through situations that will cause us pain. From difficulties at work that are nothing more than a setback, to true tragedies that will mark a before and after in our biography, such as the loss of a loved one or a romantic breakup.

If you find yourself in one of those stages of life where it feels like The world stops beneath your feet, you feel blocked and see no way forward, you have several options at your disposal. is one of them Rain meditation.

Psychologist Tara Brach created this technique to stop suffering and befriend yourself. The expert decided to name it with RAIN, which matches Recognize, accept, examine and nurture. This meditation begins with becoming aware of where we are, how we feel, and what is happening.

Meditation to improve self-esteem step by step

Although the essence of any meditation session is always the same, it is true that there are some nuances that make the purpose of each one specific.

The point of origin is usually recognition of reality In which we are immersed and its acceptance. Below, we collect the steps that characterize Rain Meditation by psychologist Tara Brach:

Become aware of what is happening. observe and Find within yourself which emotion is stronger , what emotional state the situation puts you in. Do you feel angry? Sadness? Disappointment? Irritability? It may take time for you to properly identify your feelings, do not rush. This step is important to get the best results.

observe and , what emotional state the situation puts you in. Do you feel angry? Sadness? Disappointment? Irritability? It may take time for you to properly identify your feelings, do not rush. This step is important to get the best results. Accept life as it is. This assimilation involves accepting what you are feeling, without delay, without evaluating the feeling that what you are experiencing is because of you and without wishing to change it.

This assimilation involves accepting what you are feeling, without delay, without evaluating the feeling that what you are experiencing is because of you and without wishing to change it. Inquire calmly and with curiosity. Observe with compassion the physical sensations arising from your emotions. Slowly move to each part of your body. What do you feel in your stomach? your knees? Do you feel any kind of pain or discomfort? What do you need?

Observe with compassion the physical sensations arising from your emotions. Slowly move to each part of your body. What do you feel in your stomach? your knees? Do you feel any kind of pain or discomfort? What do you need? Pamper yourself and give yourself time. Now that you have recognized your environment, what is happening around you, your emotions, and the physical parts of your body, nurture it with the care, affection, and compassion necessary to achieve emotional balance. The most important thing is that you are generous to yourself and the results will also be generous.

Meditation, proposed by psychologist Tara Brach, and repetition of phrases by her colleague Kristin Neff, are two methods that will bring you closer to happiness.