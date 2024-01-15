These are the winning numbers for the US$1.13 billion jackpot

(CNN) — The lottery says a ticket sold in New Jersey won an estimated $1.13 billion Mega Millions jackpot Tuesday, which is expected to be the fifth-largest prize in the game’s history.

Tuesday’s winning numbers were: 7, 11, 22, 29, 38 and Mega Ball 4.

Details about where in New Jersey the winning ticket was sold were not immediately available. The lottery states that holders can opt for the full jackpot in annual payments or receive a lump sum payment estimated at $537.5 million.

The lottery said another 13 tickets won at least $1 million by matching the first five balls in Tuesday’s drawing, three of which were in New York, two in Georgia, two in Florida and three in California, Colorado, Illinois, Indiana and One ticket was sold in Michigan. And Ohio.







Tuesday’s jackpot comes seven months after a ticket purchased in Neptune Beach, Florida won the Mega Millions jackpot ($1.602 million), according to Mega Millions.

It is the first Mega Millions jackpot won since December 8, when two players in California won a $394 million prize.

Lottery players will have another chance to win a big payout this week, as this Wednesday’s Powerball drawing will feature a projected jackpot of $865 million, the fifth-largest jackpot in the game’s history. According to Powerball, the winner of this Wednesday’s drawing can choose to take the top prize in annual payouts or a lump sum payment of an estimated $416.1 million before taxes.

The Powerball jackpot was last won on January 1 on a ticket in Michigan with an estimated prize of $842.4 million.

There have been 36 consecutive Powerball drawings without a grand prize winner. According to the lottery, the chances of winning any prize in a Powerball drawing are 1 in 24.9, and the chances of winning the jackpot are 1 in 292.2 million.

–CNN’s Elizabeth Wolfe contributed to this report.