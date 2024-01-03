They arrested a Mexican national in Japan who had more than 5 kilograms of stimulants hidden under his underwear

Víctor Manuel Ramos Rodríguez hid the stimulants in eleven different bags, which he placed in hidden pockets in his underwear and vest, with the apparent purpose of bringing them into the country for sale.

A man of mexican nationality Used to be detained in japan To try to introduce some to the country 5.4 kg of stimulants were hidden under her underwear And other Penda, one of the latest cases of increasing arrival of drug smuggling mules at the airport Tokyo Haneda,

The person in custody has been identified as Victor Manuel Ramos RodriguezThe 50-year-old, who was stopped by customs officials upon arriving in Japan from a French airport on January 28, died this Friday, according to the local public broadcaster. nhk,

Ramos hid the stimulants Eleven different bags that he carried in hidden pockets in his underwear and vestWith the express purpose of bringing them into the country for sale, where it is estimated that the price of the seized drugs may reach 339 million yen (about $2.2 million), according to police.

Japanese officials believe so National and foreign criminal organizations are involved into the incident and have decided to continue investigating the case, the above media said.

Passengers stand in the international flight departure hall at Tokyo International Airport, commonly known as Haneda Airport, on April 29, 2023 in Tokyo, Japan. Reuters/Issei Kato/File

Haneda Airport has seen a rise in cases since the country eased strict immigration restrictions imposed as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, and this year’s rate has already exceeded last year, so customs Authorities are strengthening their measures.

(with information from EFE)