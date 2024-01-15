This is the Florida store where a jackpot was sold

A The Florida resident was the winner in the last Powerball lottery drawing. Although no one won the US$511,000,000 grand prize from the March 9 drawing, the game presented several winners, among them a resident of the Sunshine State, who will be able to collect US$1,000,000.





The winning numbers of the draw were 30, 36, 49, 52, 63 and the red Powerball 16. Across the United States, there were three players who matched all five numbers on the white ball, one in Ohio, who doubled his prize using the Power Play multiplier; the second in New York; And, another one, in Florida, according to a press release from the famous lottery.

According to Florida Lottery affiliate, The winning US$1,000,000 ticket was sold at the City Food Mart convenience store, 21 N. Haines City, a town in Polk County. Located on 7th Street. The store offers a variety of drinks, food, lottery games and fishing supplies.

The winning ticket for $1,000,000 was sold at this store in Polk County, Florida. picture:www.google.com/maps share

What you need to know to play in the next Powerball drawing



If no Powerball jackpot winner is registered, The jackpot for the March 11 draw is US$535,000,000. To play, contestants must purchase a ticket, which costs US$2; You then have to choose five numbers between one and 69 for the white balls; And, for the red Powerball, another one between one and 25. “The overall chances of winning a prize are 1 in 24.9. The chances of winning the jackpot are 1 in 292.2 million,” the official lottery site indicates.

When someone wins the Powerball jackpot, they can choose between the estimated grand prize, over 30 annuities, or a single payout., which is equivalent to a small amount. “The cash value option, generally, is the amount that must be in the jackpot prize pool, on the day of the drawing, to fund the estimated annual jackpot prize,” the gift states.