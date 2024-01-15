Tomb Raider Download Full Game PC For Free (GOTY Edition)

Developed by Crystal Dynamics and marketed by the European subsidiary of Square Enix, Tomb Raider is a. 2013 Action, adventure and suspense video game. Tomb Raider is the tenth installment of the entire Tomb Raider franchise. The game is a reboot that traces the origin and works of Lara Croft. The game was released on March 5, 2013 for multiple platforms such as Microsoft Windows, Xbox 360, and PlayStation 3. Later in 2014, 2016, and 2017, the other version of Tomb Raider was also released for OS X, Linux, and Shield TV. , respectively.

Name tomb Raider Initial release date Platforms PlayStation 3, Xbox One, Microsoft Windows, Xbox 360, Google Stadia, Linux, Classic Mac OS Developer Crystal Dynamics, Eidos-Montréal, Nixxes Software BV, Feral Interactive Series tomb Raider Writers Rhianna Pratchett; Susan O’Connor; John Stafford Producer(s) Category PC Games > Action Adventure

What is Tomb Raider about?

The game depicts a fictional lost island, called Yamatai, located in the Dragon Triangle off the coast of Japan. The kingdom that existed on that island is now in ruins and everything is shrouded in a veil of mystery. The coast of Yamatai is known to be hit by frequent storms and therefore shipwrecks are common. The island is scary. People know very little about the origin and history of Yamatai. Players are tasked with exploring and discovering facts about the lost island Yamatai. The rest of the story follows.

Elements of the game focus on survival, although exploration is a major part of the game. Tomb Raider is also the first installment in the franchise to have a well-developed multiplayer mode and the first sequel published by Square Enix.

How to Play

The game is played in third-person perspective. In this game, players control the character Lara Croft. The game incorporates an interlocking hub and spoke model that is a combination of action, adventure, exploration and survival mechanics. The game’s environment allows players to navigate the lands on foot, following zip lines or climbable tracks. There are multiple quick events spread throughout, making the game more challenging and engaging.

The game’s combat mechanics are derived from multiple elements of other similar games. Players can freely aim Lara’s bow and her weapon scraps help her engage in close-range combat and stealth abilities. Players can also learn their survival instincts to protect them. It is a feature where collectibles, enemies, or important environmental puzzles will be highlighted for players.

To allow players to continue in the game, players can use various role-playing elements. As they progress, they earn experience points by completing certain tasks and quests. There are a large number of challenges in the game that give players the opportunity to earn points and reach higher levels. As they level up their game, they can improve their skills and therefore their performance rate. Players will also unlock various customization options at the right time. There is also a character progression mechanic in the game. In addition to completing the main quests, players also have the opportunity to compete in various side quests and explore the island as they wish.

In addition to the single-player mode, players have also incorporated a well-developed multiplayer mode to allow them to enjoy Tomb Raider with their friends. In each multiplayer event, two teams can compete. There are 5 accessible maps available in multiplayer and three different game modes available. In the first PvP mode, teams compete against each other. In the second mode i.e. survivor mode, teams have to collect medical supplies at a certain location on the map by overcoming and defeating enemies. In the last mode, the scavenger mode, players must kill as many enemies as possible in 10 minutes.

Tomb Raider Features

As you can see, Tomb Raider explores the raw and intense origin story of Lara Croft and her growth from a naive young woman to a fierce survivor. Using her natural instincts and her ability to go beyond the limits of human endurance, Lara Croft is sure to amaze you with her abilities and powers. Lara is ready to explore the land of Yamatai and discover the hidden secrets of it.

Let’s analyze some of the main features of Tomb Raider to know more about Lara’s adventure:

Players play as Lara Croft in Tomb Raider. You have the opportunity to live the life of this brave survivor and learn her story from the beginning.

A completely new assault experience

The map is filled with various mysterious puzzles, visceral combat, attacks, and architectural tombs to discover.

Explore resources, gather experience, master tactics, and upgrade your weapons to protect yourself from unsuspecting enemy attacks. The better trained you are, the better your chances of survival.

The game has a multiplayer mode where two teams can play against each other in three different modes. Multiplayer has added another dimension to Tomb Raider.

When Tomb Raider was released, everyone critically praised the game. What is most worthy of praise are the gameplay, graphics, character representation, dialogue exchange, and Lara’s performance and characterization separately. Furthermore, the multiplayer mode of the game cannot be ignored and went a long way in grabbing the attention of the players. In the following years, Tomb Raider sold more than 11 million copies, making it the best-selling sequel of the entire franchise.

Tomb Raider: minimum system requirements

CPU: Dual-core CPU (AMD Athlon64 X2 2.1Ghz (4050+)/Intel Core2 Duo 1.86Ghz (E6300)

CPU SPEED: Information

RAM: 1 GB (Windows XP), 2 GB (Windows Vista/7)

Operating system: Windows XP, Vista, 7, 8

VIDEO CARD: DirectX 9 graphics card with 512 MB video RAM (Radeon HD 2600 XT/Geforce 8600)

PIXEL SHADER: 3.0

VERTEX SHADER: 3.0

SOUND CARD: Yes

DEDICATED VIDEO RAM: 512 MB

Tomb Raider – Recommended System Requirement

CPU: Quad-core CPU (AMD Phenom II x2 565/Intel Core i5-750)

CPU SPEED: Information

RAM: 4GB

Operating system: Windows Vista, 7, 8

VIDEO CARD: DirectX 11 graphics card with 1 GB of video RAM (Radeon HD 4870/Geforce GTX 480)

PIXEL SHADER: 5.0

VERTEX SHADER: 5.0

SOUND CARD: Yes

DEDICATED VIDEO RAM: 1 GB

Frequent questions

What consoles can the game be played on? The game is comparable on consoles such as PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Microsoft Windows and Nintendo Switch.

Does the game have multiplayer? Yes, the game offers single-player and multiplayer modes.

How many game modes does the multiplayer option include? There are 3 game modes available in multiplayer: PvP Plus mode, Survivor mode and Scavenger mode.

