UNIR recognizes the work of six experts in the field of mental health and emotional well-being

Isabel Alvarez Castro

“Understanding our emotions can help us bring out the best versions of ourselves,” said the psychiatrist and renowned scientific communicator. Marian Rojas Estape In “Honor 2024 for Excellence in Emotional Wellbeing”, An event organized by La Rioja International University (UNIR)Where? Six other professionals have also been honored for their professional contributions in the field of emotional well-being and mental health.

We are in an overstimulated society that cannot sit down to think and react to what is happening to us. Marian Rojas Estape.

Marian Rojas Estape highlighted in her speech Importance of prevention and usefulness of research Transferring them into clinical and informational practice. Furthermore, he considered Today we have less tolerance for irritability and frustration. “We are in an overstimulated society that can’t sit down to think and react to what’s happening to us, to heal and bring out the best in ourselves.”

The six UNIR winners hail from diverse fields such as psychology, psychiatry, education, nutrition and volunteerism, including “Related pathologies can be avoided by prevention and adequate attention to emotional well-being and mental health in various areas.”

He Report on attitudes to mental health in SpainSupports the need to pay attention to mental health based on the latest data it provides, and points out that 70% of mental disorders, in general, begin in childhood and adolescence.

for its part, tyler vander weeleProfessor of Harvard and project director human flourishing programShe was recognized for her work in the research and promotion of emotional well-being and for integrating knowledge of the quantitative social sciences with the humanities on fundamental topics such as happiness, personal satisfaction, physical and mental health, purpose, character, virtues and so on. Social Relationships.

The distinguished Harvard professor said that “It is wonderful to see the interest from many fields such as education, universities, philosophical studies and various other fields in getting public policies in favor of the government.” human flourishing,

Emotional well-being, a challenge of today’s society

The dissemination and research of emotional well-being moves forward at the same time as necessary and immediate measures are taken to meet the needs of the population. The World Health Organization (WHO) says depression and anxiety are some of the leading causes of illness and disability in adolescents.

In this sense, the Dean-President of the Official College of Psychology of Madrid, jose antonio luengoThe celebration reflected on the importance of improving and adequately serving families, students and teachers who face problems in the school environment such as Naughty, cyber-bullying and other matters that affect the mental health of youth and adolescents.

It was expressed in this line giuseppe russolilloThe President of the Spanish Academy of Nutrition and Dietetics, referring specifically to the psychology of eating and the prevention of eating disorders as a factor of emotional well-being among children and adolescent populations, proposes an emotional education that helps people Helps to accept and love. Self And take care of yourself, without being influenced by the beauty standards imposed by society.

If we all understand that we eat thoughts, not food, we can avoid many problems. Giuseppe Russolillo.

“A poor relationship with food is multifactorial; This includes sleep, rest and our emotional relationship with it. If we all understood that we eat thoughts, not food, we would be able to prevent many problems and maintain our gastronomic identity. Dietitians can integrate food into emotional well-being, teaching from a young age how, what and when to eat without establishing an unhealthy relationship with food,” Russolillo said.

Maria Matos Gonzalez de CaregaPresident and co-founder of the Horizontes Abiertos Foundation, while providing recognition he contributed to the mission of NGOs to welcome and accompany the most vulnerable – such as prisoners without resources, people without family, addicts. with or ill – providing equipment and support Reorientation of your life project,

Host of the ceremony and Dean of UNIR Faculty of Health Sciences Dr. Octavio Coral Pazos de ProvenceHe reminded that “emotional well-being is directly related to the degree of psychological satisfaction in facing these challenges and the way the individual is able to cope and solve them.” octavio coral He encouraged attendees to promote study and training of health professionals to respond to these needs.

Director of the Degree in Psychology at UNIR, Rocio Gomez JuncalReceived the honor of being the Most Valuable Teacher among his students and colleagues, an example of how to continue promoting health professions among youth.

In total, the International University of La Rioja (UNIR) wanted to grant six accreditations to professionals specializing in emotional well-being from different areas such as psychiatry, psychology, research, education, nutrition and the field of volunteerism.

He Dr. Victor Vidal was in charge of presenting the ceremony, which took place at the Westin Palace in Madrid in the presence of various officials such as the Deputy Minister of Health of the Community of Madrid. Laura Gutierrezas well as many professionals in the educational and health sectors.

In the words of Vidal, an expert in occupational therapy, teacher and health consultant at UNIR, “Depression and stress are a serious public health problem in our society and, according to the World Health Organization, it will be the number one cause of disability in the world.” In 2024. Preventing mental health problems in both school, business and life is a clear example of progress and health promotion.,