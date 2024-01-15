Viktor Orbán confirms that the last obstacles hindering Sweden’s joining NATO will be removed

File photo of Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban. efe/pepetores



Prime Minister of Hungary viktor orbanIt confirmed this Friday that the last barriers preventing Sweden’s entry into NATO will be removed, following the confirmation of a security agreement to supply Gripen fighter aircraft to Hungary.

You may be interested in: Hungary’s parliament to vote on Sweden joining NATO next week

Orbán told a joint press conference with his Swedish counterpart Ulf Kristersson in Budapest that the Hungarian Parliament Will meet next Monday to “take necessary decisions” Regarding the definitive entry of Sweden into NATO.

This Friday’s meeting is “an important milestone” in the long process of rebuilding trust, said Orban, who stressed that Hungary’s foreign policy aims to foster friendship with other countries, even on global issues. There are different opinions.

You may be interested in: Poland calls Hungary’s refusal to ratify Sweden’s accession to NATO unacceptable

For his part, the head of the Swedish government avoided criticizing Hungary and said that when a country asks to become a member of NATO, he knows that the request must be approved by all countries.

With this agreement, Hungary has increased its fleet of Swedish Gripen fighter aircraft from 14 to 18.This is the second time that this type of aircraft has been necessary to overcome obstacles to Swedish aspirations to enter the alliance, as Turkey’s purchase of American F-15s was dependent on its support from Sweden.

You may be interested in: Sweden announces new military aid package to Ukraine worth almost $700 million

Under this agreement, Hungary will own the 14 Gripen fighter aircraft it has after the lease expires in early 2026. Kristersson has stated that these aircraft are a source of “pride” for Sweden and underpins Budapest’s contribution to the defense of the Baltic. airfield

In addition, agreements have been signed related to the maintenance of these equipment and provision of services.

05/10/2022 Flag of the Atlantic Alliance Politics Martin Bertrand / Zuma Press / Contact Photo



“We respect that the Hungarian Parliament has taken its decision more slowly,” stressed Kristersson, who declared that the two countries will continue to look for points of cooperation, despite the fact that “Sweden is a member of the European Looks at union-related issues in a different way.”

The favorable vote in the Hungarian parliament is the final step towards Sweden’s entry into NATO, after earlier reluctance by Turkey, which accused the Nordics of harboring Kurdish groups considered terrorists by Ankara and Hungary, which it did not acknowledge. Swedish criticism of this is that the democratic system is not going well.

Ratification by the Hungarian parliament, where Orbán’s party Fidesz has a two-thirds majority, has been postponed several times.

Representatives of this party have argued this delay, for example, as Sweden has criticized the political situation and democratic drift in Hungary as “inappropriate”, which has also been condemned by the EU.

Polish Prime Minister on Monday, donald tuskHungary’s refusal to ratify the accession has been described as “unacceptable”. sweden till nato During the visit of his Swedish counterpart Ulf Christerson to the capital Warsaw.

“It would be an unforgivable mistake if one NATO country blocked the presence of another country willing to work actively for our collective security.”According to the news agency, Tusk said this in a press conference with Christerson. pulp,

On his part, the Swedish Prime Minister highlighted that Sweden, as a member of NATO, is keen to strengthen bilateral cooperation in the defense sector as well as strengthen security. Baltic Sea and increase arms production in Europe.

(With information from Europa Press and EFE)