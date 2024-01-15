What caused Ricardo Casares’ heart attack? What do doctors know so far

Mexico City, February 27 (EL Universal). – Presenter Ricardo Casares is feeling well, improving after suffering a heart attack on Monday morning, although he is not yet out of danger, the program’s executive producer told EL. Informed Universal. Come Joy’: Maru Silva.

“We can’t say he is out of danger, but he is stable, this was the last report the doctor gave us, I was able to go see him for a few minutes. I saw him well, but he has to be seen “Be under constant observation and wait to see how he is doing.” his recovery processHe expressed.

People close to Cáceres still do not know how long he will stay in the hospital because what happened was delicate, said the director of Azteca, who explained in detail the driver’s mental state.

“He’s very concerned, he’s an extremely professional person, he’s very concerned about not being able to attend the event, very concerned about his health; it was a huge scare, but he has the courage to move forward and move forward.” Every approach is to get well as quickly as possible and “take care of yourself, which is the most important thing.”

‘Venga la Alegria’ associate producer Alejandro Salas was also with Ricardo when his health started deteriorating and he accompanied him to the hospital.

“The morning he arrived at the emergency room, he was in a lot of pain, a lot of pain in his chest, in his arms, but most of all the pain in his chest was very severe, he was very worried.

“We saw him very worried, but thank God the whole medical team was ready and they started to review and do the relevant studies to find out the problem because at that time they still didn’t know what it was, they It had to be analyzed…the doctor was very good and timely, which helped a lot,” he said.

Risk of high cholesterol levels

The doctor said that Ricardo Casares had high cholesterol levels, so he had to study the cause, in addition to carrying out a post-operative protocol that included several studies, monitoring and determining the cause.

,In fact Ricardo is a healthy personYou eat healthy, you’re thin, then you attract the attention of doctors and they have to determine what’s causing it.

“The doctor will report, he will be under constant observation, practically 24 hours a day. The area where he is is monitored 24 hours a day, within that period the studies that the doctor will carry out will be done. And “At that time The doctor will give you treatment and a more accurate diagnosis as to why this happened.”

Salas commented that the procedure performed on the 43-year-old communicator was relatively simple and did not require general anesthesia, but rather sedation and catheterization.

“With a catheter it enters through the venous route, in this case it goes through the leg to the artery that has the blockage and there they resolve it, in general terms this is what the doctor shared with us, the whole process It was successful, he was fine all the time, he didn’t have a crisis moment or anything, every prognosis was favorable. They didn’t have to open it or anything, it was an sedated procedure.

“The doctor was very positive, although he suggests that he be monitored, anything can happen, the entire medical team is here to treat him. I saw the doctor very positive, his prognosis is favorable, we are confident that Ricardo Is developing, the next few hours will be very good.

