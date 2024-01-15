Yellow brandy from Manzanares comes to the United States: “We are going to take over Florida”

Manzanares pale wine crosses the border. Caldas Liquor Industry (ILC) hopes to conquer the United States with its ease.

total of 14,400 bottles of Manzanares pale brandy will arrive in the United StatesA dream realized for years has now become a reality.

“After more than a year of processes with DPDA in the United States, we are making the first export of pale ale to that country. Approximately 14,400 units of this liquor are currently headed to Florida, we’re going to take florida“He assured Diego Angelis Quiseno, manager of the Caldas wine industry,

But Caldas hopes to take over not only the state of Florida, the wine industry. He also anticipates bringing pale ale from Manzanares to New York this year.

Some of the containers that arrived at the ILC were filled with 2,400 cases of one of Colombia’s most beloved wines.

Every member of the distillery worked to package the liquor and ensure each case was flawless before shipping.

,This reflects the hard work we are doing to internationalize our Caldas wine industry, We must remember that our focus is right on that path,” said Diego Angelis Quiseno.

With 230 employees and its own secret formula of pale wine, born in Manzanares in 1885, the Caldense company is reaching new markets around the world.