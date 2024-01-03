2 Juices You Can Make With Raw Chayote to Eliminate Belly Fat

Chayote is a vegetable that contains many nutrients and various health benefits. Known by its scientific name sechium eduleBelonging to the Cucurbitaceae family, chayote has a thick shell, fleshy pulp and a mild flavor that changes if eaten cooked. It is generally customary to include saladStews, broths, soups and juices, as this food has properties that help detoxify the body and even aid weight loss.

Chayote provides potassium, vitamins B2, C, E, Contains few calories, thiamine, folate, iron and is a source of fiber, meaning it is an ideal food to deal with constipation and lose weight. Some experts recommend including it in the daily diet. In this note we will give you two recipes to prepare natural juice raw chayote,

Chayote Juice with Cucumber

1 raw chayote

1 cucumber

juice of ½ lemon

120 ml water

Process

Wash the chayote and cucumber thoroughly, remove the peel of both these food items, remove the seeds from the cucumber and cut it into pieces. Put the ingredients in a blender and add water and blend until you get a homogeneous mixture. Add lemon juice and process.

Serve in a glass and drink immediately.

Raw Chayote Juice with Pineapple

1 piece of pineapple

½ core raw chayote

½ cup chard

120 ml water

Process

Wash the chard and chayote well, put them in the blender and add the pineapple cut into pieces, add water and process until a homogeneous mixture is obtained. Serve and drink immediately.