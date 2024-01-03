“Without offending anyone”, a Venezuelan living in Spain’s view of Spanish

“I don’t know if I’m the only Latina who hasn’t had an emotional relationship with a European, but the Europeans I’ve met have been miserable.” This is how the controversial video of a Venezuelan woman, who changed a few years ago, begins America through Europe.

by abc

María Carmona uses this “story time” to present to her followers her doubts about the character of Europeans, but she specifically targets Spanish boys, whom her experience with, we infer, Yes, they are very bad.

“When I’m in Latin with a European, especially a Spanish one, a big culture shock is inevitable because I’ve met Germans who seem to me to be quite nice, chivalrous people… But then again, you You meet and you realize the level of education, values, principles and beliefs of these people… matches your level very much, it’s completely different,” he says.

@mariancarmona_ Please someone help me a little, I don’t understand how they show themselves one way when they meet you and another way when you tell them you want nothing to do with them. , #European #LatinsEuropa , Original Sound – Marion Carmona

And then, as he says, based on his experience with about 20 Spanish men with whom he “wanted to go out or date”, he gives his detailed description: “The Spaniards I have met are normal and Quite rude. They are rustic, crude, rude, compulsive and aggressive, aggressive, normal… all the people I have ever met,” he said in a message that has sparked much controversy.

More details here