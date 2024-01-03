Grunge makeup is back, and Hailey Bieber is a fan!

Why is grunge makeup making a splash again?

Trends come and go eternally, especially in the beauty world where comebacks are regular (two, three or four times…?). If, like me, you were born in the 80s or 90s, then the latest TikTok trend with 251 million views (and counting) is definitely not unknown to you. ’90s grunge is making a comeback among the new generation – among them, hailey bieber, who told Vogue she plans to explore this “effortless” trend this year. Young people apply black kohl and sleep again with makeup from the day before.

The Grunge Look: Tired of Being Too Perfect

says, “Beauty trends usually resurface under different names.” Lisa Aldridge, a makeup expert. “In recent decades, obvious and ultra-perfect makeup trends have come to dominate the trend. The return of grunge is an expression of our being fed up. Originally, grunge makeup itself arose from a similar reaction to the glamor and excessive makeup of the 80s. happened.”

Lisa Aldridgewho has experienced “almost two identical cycles of makeup trends”, is happy with this return of the grunge style: “It’s one of my favorite styles and I’m very happy to see that the new generation prefers something less strict. And appreciate the beauty of the perfectly imperfect,” she explains. Makeup Artist jamie genevieve She’s also happy with it because it “encourages people to explore their creativity through makeup”: “It’s more fun,” she says.

Today’s 90s grunge style isn’t much different from 20 years ago. hailey bieber Talks about the “beautiful, natural skin” and “smoky eyeliner” she saw on TikTok. But at the time, it was a revolutionary movement: “In the ’90s, when I was a young makeup artist, it was clear that ’80s glamor was starting to go out of fashion,” she says. Lisa Aldridge, “We wanted natural skin, makeup that looked dated yesterday, and a look that was comfortable, androgynous, and youthful. We wanted to create something new and attractive – and this spanned every possible area from Seattle to London and New York; music (Nirvana) fashionable (Marc Jacobs And perry ellis, It was the first time in history that makeup was so minimal, attractive and sometimes brutal.”