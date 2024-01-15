3 Best Korean Sunscreens You Can Buy Under 300 Pesos

Korean sunscreen They are known for their light texture and effectiveness Security against harmful UV rays, Furthermore, they have gained popularity for their bar presentations, as these are more comfortable to use and you can take them everywhere.

As if that wasn’t enough, sunscreen Of Korean brand Their texture is very light and they get easily absorbed into the skin. bark, so they won’t leave your face white or blotchy. For this reason, here we tell you which are the three best that you can buy Less Of 300 pesos In online store.

(Credit: Pinterest)

What are the best Korean sunscreens you can buy for less than 300 pesos?

Although there are many sunscreen which comply with the security of UV raysThe truth is that not all of them cost less than 300 pesos, Actually, these are usually skin care products bark Their price ranges from 400 to 600 pesos. However, there are Korean brands that are affordable and also come in an easy-to-apply presentation. Here are the best:

Nature Republic California Aloe Fresh Powdery Sun Stick: Korean brand Nature Republic offers products at affordable prices and this sunscreen is no exception, as it only costs 300 pesos. Plus, it’s enriched with aloe vera extract, which helps hydrate and soothe the skin. As if that wasn’t enough, it has a soft texture that glides on smoothly, providing effective protection from the sun’s rays.

(Credit: Pinterest)

TACOBO BAR Cotton Soft Sun Stick: For a price between 200 and 300 pesos, you can find this TACOBO brand sunscreen in a stick. Additionally, as its name suggests, it offers a soft and comfortable feel similar to cotton.

(Credit: Pinterest)

Holika Holika Aloe Soothing Sun Stick: Holika Holika is another Korean brand known for offering skin care products at reasonable prices. This sunscreen stick costs between 200 to 300 pesos, so it is very affordable. Additionally, it contains aloe vera extract to soothe and hydrate the skin, and provide effective protection against UVA and UVB rays.