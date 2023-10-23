5 foods you should eat because they improve happiness, according to National Geographic

happiness is a state of mind Which we all want, but sometimes it opposes us. do you know what What you eat can affect your level of satisfaction and health, Diet not only affects our physical health, but also our mental health. Some foods contain chemicals that are beneficial for our brain produce hormones and neurotransmitters related to happinessLike serotonin, dopamine, endorphin, oxytocin and melatonin.

In addition to nutrients, Food also has an emotional and social component, Eating food is a way of expressing our love, our culture and our identity. Sharing food with other people makes us feel better connected and supported, Enjoying tastes, aromas and textures makes us feel more alive and grateful. Therefore, eating well not only keeps us happy, but also makes us more human,

Uma Naidu, nutritional psychiatrist at Harvard University and author ‘How does food affect your brain?’how to study Nutrition can help us contribute to our mental well-being, “What we eat has the same impact on our mental health as our doctors recommend,” he says.

According to National Geographic, we already know some of the 5 simple habits that activate the hormone of happiness or the daily method that makes us happy and increases self-esteem. Today, we explore 5 foods that can help us be happyRich, versatile and available to all.

How does diet affect mental health?

doctor Uma NaiduIn his book, reviews the effects of food on various psychological and cognitive conditions, and shows how A healthy diet can help treat and prevent a variety of problems, always looking for a balance between what nourishes us and what we enjoy. Thus, it details how diet is a factor that affects mental health in many ways. some of them are:

Affects the production of happiness hormones. To produce these neurotransmitters, the brain needs certain essential nutrients that are obtained from food.

Affects inflammation and oxidative stress, which can affect the brain and alter its functioning, such as promoting the development of mental disorders like depression, anxiety, or cognitive impairment. While some foods can increase inflammation and oxidative stress, others help reduce these symptoms due to their antioxidant content.

Effect on intestinal microbiota, which plays important functions in digestion, immunity, and the production of certain vitamins and neurotransmitters. Additionally, the gut microbiota communicates with the brain through the gut-brain axis, which is a bidirectional pathway that regulates mental and emotional health. Certain foods may improve the composition and diversity of the intestinal microbiota and its interaction with the brain.

It has an emotional and social component, being able to influence our relationship with food and with ourselves. Eating problems, such as eating too much or too little, feeling obsessed, guilty, or ashamed about weight or body image, can affect our self-esteem, our confidence, and our mental health.

How to activate the 5 hormones of happiness?

The hormones of happiness are serotonin, dopamine, oxytocin, endorphin and melatonin. These hormones are responsible Control our mood, joy, love, sleep and well-being, To activate them, you can follow the following habits for each:

Endorphins. They are hormones that are released in situations of pain or stress, and which help to reduce pain and create a feeling of euphoria. He physical exercise and eating spicy foods They stimulate the production of endorphins.

They are hormones that are released in situations of pain or stress, and which help to reduce pain and create a feeling of euphoria. He They stimulate the production of endorphins. serotonin :It is the neurotransmitter of Peace and happiness , It is produced tryptophan , an amino acid found in some foods. exposure to Sun It also promotes the synthesis of serotonin.

:It is the neurotransmitter of , It is produced , an amino acid found in some foods. exposure to It also promotes the synthesis of serotonin. Dopamine. It is the neurotransmitter of happiness and reward , It is released when we achieve something that we like or inspires us, or through someone Dopamine Rich Foods Or those who help in their production.

It is the neurotransmitter of , It is released when we achieve something that we like or inspires us, or through someone Or those who help in their production. Oxytocin. It is the hormone of love and trust. It is issued when we have physical or emotional contact With other people, such as hugs, kisses, caresses or glances. It also continues when we do group activities, such as dancing, singing or laughing.

It is the hormone of love and trust. It is issued when we have With other people, such as hugs, kisses, caresses or glances. It also continues when we do group activities, such as dancing, singing or laughing. Melatonin. it’s hormones sleep and rest, To boost its production, it is important to sleep enough hours and avoid artificial light before going to bed. Additionally, there are several melatonin-rich foods that you can include in your dinner to get a good night’s sleep.

5 foods that Uma Naidu recommends to activate the happiness hormone

There are many foods that can help you be happy. It’s not about eating them all at once or overeating, but about Include them in a varied and balanced diet, Psychiatrist Uma Naidu recommends a variety of recipes where green predominates Adequate and rich food for our brain,

these are some best food To help the brain produce related chemicals Happiness:

Chocolate , Chocolate is one of the most pleasurable foods, and not just because of its taste. contains chocolate phenylethylamine a substance that stimulates the release of dopamine, and also tryptophan , an amino acid that promotes the production of serotonin. Also there is chocolate flavonoids , antioxidants that protect brain cells from oxidative stress and improve blood flow to the brain. However, it is important to choose Dark chocolate with at least 70% cocoa Because it has the most benefits and least sugar.

, Chocolate is one of the most pleasurable foods, and not just because of its taste. contains chocolate a substance that stimulates the release of dopamine, and also , an amino acid that promotes the production of serotonin. Also there is chocolate , antioxidants that protect brain cells from oxidative stress and improve blood flow to the brain. However, it is important to choose Because it has the most benefits and least sugar. Nuts. Nuts are a source of healthy fats, proteins, fiber, vitamins and minerals that provide energy and nutrition to the brain. from them, Walnut , which has high amount of Omega-3. Other nuts that will make you happy are Almond , which contains magnesium, a mineral that regulates mood; And this grinded Which contain phytosterols, compounds that reduce the stress hormone cortisol.

Nuts are a source of healthy fats, proteins, fiber, vitamins and minerals that provide energy and nutrition to the brain. from them, , which has high amount of Omega-3. Other nuts that will make you happy are , which contains magnesium, a mineral that regulates mood; And this Which contain phytosterols, compounds that reduce the stress hormone cortisol. Bananas. Bananas contain tryptophan, an amino acid that the brain uses to make serotonin , potassium, which helps control blood pressure; and vitamin B6, which is involved in the synthesis of neurotransmitters such as Dopamine and norepinephrine Which control mood and motivation.

Bananas contain tryptophan, an amino acid that the brain uses to make , potassium, which helps control blood pressure; and vitamin B6, which is involved in the synthesis of neurotransmitters such as Which control mood and motivation. Curd , Yogurt is a fermented food that contains probiotics, beneficial bacteria that live in our gut and affect our physical and mental health. Some studies, such as this meta-analysis, published ‘Frontiers in Neurology’, showed that Probiotics may improve mood, reduce anxiety, and relieve symptoms of depression ,

, Yogurt is a fermented food that contains probiotics, beneficial bacteria that live in our gut and affect our physical and mental health. Some studies, such as this meta-analysis, published ‘Frontiers in Neurology’, showed that , spinach, Spinach is a green leafy vegetable rich in minerals. They contain folic acid, a vitamin B that participates in the production of neurotransmitters such as Serotonin, Dopamine and Endorphin, Folic acid also prevents anemia, a condition that causes fatigue and apathy. Apart from this there is also spinach IronA mineral that delivers oxygen to brain cells and improves cognitive performance.

Other Foods That Help Increase Happiness

Apart from the 5 mentioned, National Geographic magazine tells about other foods From the same groups that help improve well-being and mental health. These are:

Foods rich in vitamins A, C, B12, B9, B1 and B6 : Legumes, whole grains, carrots and avocado.

: Legumes, whole grains, carrots and avocado. Omega-3 rich foods : Salmon, edamame, chia seeds or eggs, a food you can have at dinner to activate hormones that reduce appetite and speed up your metabolism.

: Salmon, edamame, chia seeds or eggs, a food you can have at dinner to activate hormones that reduce appetite and speed up your metabolism. Probiotics and Prebiotics : kefir, oats, garlic, asparagus or dandelion.

: kefir, oats, garlic, asparagus or dandelion. Minerals : Pumpkin seeds, seafood or lentils.

: Pumpkin seeds, seafood or lentils. spices and aromatic plants: Saffron, oregano, turmeric, chamomile or passionflower.

Uma Naidu recalls in her book that diet is not the only factor that determines our mental health, but there are other aspects too such as Physical exercise, adequate rest, social relationships and activities What we like also contributes to our well-being.