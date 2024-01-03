5 things you should know on this 7th February

An appeals court ruled that Trump does not have immunity to face consequences for interference in the 2020 election. How was King Charles’ cancer diagnosed? This is how a Ukrainian drone operated by a jet ski sank a Russian ship. Here’s what you need to know to start your day. First the truth.

Subscribe here to receive the newsletter to your email every morning

1. Pinera’s legacy

Former Chilean President Sebastián Piñera died this Tuesday when his helicopter crashed in the Los Rios region. He was 74 years old. Piñera was a millionaire businessman who twice occupied the Palacio de la Moneda. Many political leaders and personalities from the region with different ideological positions reacted to the death, expressing their condolences and praising the personality of the former president.







2. Trump has no immunity in 2020 case

Former President Donald Trump does not have immunity from prosecution for alleged crimes he committed during his term in office, a federal appeals court said Tuesday.







3. Miley sees Jerusalem

In Jerusalem, which Israelis and Palestinians seek to recognize as their capital, it is not common to find embassies of other countries, although there are some. Argentina’s President Javier Mellí, arriving in Israel this Tuesday, reiterated that he intends to move his country’s embassy from Tel Aviv, where it is currently located, to Jerusalem. Which countries have embassies in each city?







4. Five keys to AMLO’s project to reform the Constitution

Mexican President Andrés Manuel López Obrador presented this Monday a bill to reform the country’s Constitution, the purpose of which, as he said, is to “modify the content of the unpopular articles” of the current Magna Carta. Prominent among the proposals are abolishing autonomous organizations and reducing the number of senators and deputies.







5. This is how King Charles’s cancer was diagnosed

Charles III’s recent health problems began last month, when Buckingham Palace announced on January 17 that the king would go to the hospital to undergo a “corrective procedure” for a benign enlarged prostate.







coffee time

Colombian Diana Trujillo, who continues to achieve success and recognition at NASA

Diana Trujillo, a Colombian-born engineer, was first appointed as the 108th flight director of the Mission Control Center at NASA’s Johnson Space Center. Trujillo also introduced his logo as a reference to Colombia, his native country, and his previous experience working on Mars.







Prince Harry returns to the United Kingdom to live with King Charles III

According to media reports, Prince Harry flew to the United Kingdom to see his father, following the surprise announcement by Buckingham Palace about King Charles III’s cancer diagnosis.

Jennifer Crumbley, mother of Michigan attacker, found guilty of involuntary manslaughter

Jennifer Crumbley, the mother of the teen who killed four students in the 2021 Oxford, Michigan high school shooting, was found guilty of all four counts of involuntary manslaughter in an unprecedented legal case that stood as evidence of the extent of Is responsible for a school shooting.

Country singer Toby Keith dies after battling stomach cancer

Keith performed hundreds of concerts for members of the U.S. military overseas, including in Afghanistan and Iraq, as well as performing at events for Presidents Donald Trump, Barack Obama, and George W. Bush.

This was the persecution of “The Godmother”, Griselda Blanco in Miami

The Netflix series “Griselda” starring Sofia Vergara has aroused the curiosity of many people about the real life of this drug smuggler. In Miami, authorities at the time describe the harassment, murders, and other difficulties they faced in confirming their identities and locating their whereabouts.





figure of the day

US$75,000

A South Korean company offers to pay its employees US$75,000 every time a child is born.

today’s quote

“Power is an extremely powerful psychosis.”

In the opinion of Oscar Picardo, director of the Francisco Gavidia University Science Institute, who was also Nayib Bukele’s language teacher in elementary school, the President of El Salvador was an average student who did not stand out, for better or worse. However, he noted that something went wrong over time.







And to end…

NASA captures two plumes of volcanic smoke on Jupiter’s moon







The Juno spacecraft captured volcanic smoke during its second flyby of Jupiter’s volcanic moon.