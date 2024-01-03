Everything We Know About Their Next Album

The artist is about to release his new album, eternal Sunshine On March 8, and unveiled the first single, yes and? ,

Ariana Grande’s new album is coming and it’s highly anticipated!

After weeks of teasing and speculation, it’s now official, eternal Sunshine – Title in homage to the film, according to rumors Eternal sunshine of the spotless mind (2004) by Michel Gondry – released on March 8, 2024 and contains a total of 13 tracks. One of them, yes and? It was unveiled by the artist with a video clip, which offers a first idea of ​​the sound of the record with its catchy rhythm and festive atmosphere.

It’s been four years since the singer released an album situations (2020), and its return to stores could be one of the major music events of the year 2024.

clip yes and? By Ariana Grande.

Ariana Grande enjoys strong popularity in the industry, and the rest of the profession is also looking forward to this new album.

During the last Grammy Awards, Billie Eilish spoke specifically on this topic, indicating that she did not want to release a new album until Ariana’s was available.

Billie Eilish’s statement.

There won’t be another single, but there will be surprises

A month before the release, Ariana Grande nevertheless clarified on social networks that no other singles would be released for discovery until then. eternal Sunshine According to their concept: holistically, from beginning to end.

Opus is a concept album that benefits from creative logic from its first track to its last and Ariana Grande seeks to deliver a strong musical experience. The artist nevertheless clarified that she reserves one or two surprises to keep her fans waiting, without indicating their nature.

With the broadcast of the Super Bowl final this Sunday, February 11, it is especially possible that the first images of the musical Wicked: Part One – expected to arrive in theaters on November 27, 2024 – has been revealed, giving us the chance to discover Ariana Grande in the role of the witch Glinda. Chance to hear the artist’s song before March 8?