Messi came on the field in the match between Inter Miami and Vissel Kobe

(CNN) — Inter Miami star Lionel Messi returned to action in Wednesday’s match against Vissel Kobe in Tokyo, although Chinese fans are angry that the star did not play in Sunday’s match in Hong Kong.

Moments before departure to play, a statement published on Messi’s verified account on the Chinese social network Weibo once again expressed Messi’s regret for missing Sunday’s game.

“Hello to all my fans in mainland China and Hong Kong! As I said at the press conference, it was really a shame that I couldn’t play in Hong Kong because of a groin injury the previous day, which was swollen and painful. Was. Pain,” the post said.

“Anyone who knows me knows I always want to play, that’s what I always want, to give my best in any game. And especially in these games when we travel so far and the fans come to watch us. are excited for,” the text says. ,

“Hopefully we can come back and play a game in Hong Kong,” he said, adding that he hoped to return to mainland China.

However, the post displayed an IP address (a Weibo requirement) that showed it was posted from Sichuan, China.

“Yes, it’s very easy to be fooled,” one Weibo user responded. Another posted: “This is not honest at all.”

The Argentine player’s statement on Weibo is one of the main trending topics on the Chinese social media site and has already received more than 50,000 comments. Many people are expressing anger and disappointment at Messi.

During Wednesday’s match against Vissel Kobe, Messi came on as a substitute for David Ruiz in the second half.

The match ended 0–0 and Messi did not take a kick during the penalty shootout in which Inter Miami lost 4–3.

Speaking to reporters before the match in Tokyo, Messi regretted missing the game in Hong Kong due to a hip injury, but said he was feeling “much better” ahead of the next leg of the tour. Miami Preseason in Japan.

Messi’s absence from Sunday’s match caused fans in Hong Kong to riot and demand ticket refunds, and even the Hong Kong government expressed disappointment that the striker did not take the field.

Messi’s former Barcelona teammate Luis Suarez was also out with injury in Hong Kong but played 75 minutes for Miami against Vissel Kobe.