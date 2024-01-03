WhatsApp’s mysterious green light: what does this feature mean

The popular messaging application, WhatsApp, hides some secrets that have caught the attention of the Android user community. The mysterious green light seen upon opening the app raised questions about its meaning and purpose.

by twentythree

This feature will be added to previously announced new functions of the messaging service, such as the ability to share the screen during a call. Additionally, you can also review WhatsApp audio before sending it.

The secret of WhatsApp’s green light

For WhatsApp users on Android devices, the green light appears as a mystery when attempting to access the platform. Although the company did not provide specific details, the community speculates that this signal is related to cybersecurity.

Beyond its core function of facilitating communication, WhatsApp differentiates itself by integrating clear security measures.

What is this WhatsApp green light about?

According to Google, the green icon is a tool designed to strengthen the privacy of Android users who use WhatsApp. The feature focuses on individual privacy controls, giving users an extra layer of protection without involving full control over the Android device.

