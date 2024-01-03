Benefits of physical activity for the brain – health and well-being

The effects of exercise on the brain go beyond the obvious benefits. Physical activity stimulates physiological changes, such as the production of growth factors that promote the formation of new blood vessels in the brain and the health of brain cells. According to the results of Harvard scientists, the best physical exercise is walking.

Additionally, it has been shown to improve mood, sleep, and reduce stress and anxiety, which play an important role in cognitive function.

Additional studies support the link between vigorous physical activity and protection from brain aging. According to Professor Chandramallika Basak, author of one of these studies, activities like running, swimming, cycling or dancing have been shown to have a positive effect on cognitive function.

Although most research has focused on walking, experts have suggested that other forms of aerobic exercise that increase heart rate may provide similar benefits. Regular practice of activities like running improves brain flexibility and contributes to the general well-being of the brain.

To maximize the brain benefits of exercise, Dr. McGinnis recommends establishing exercise as a regular habit, similar to taking prescription medication. It is suggested to engage in moderate physical activity, such as brisk walking, for at least 150 minutes per week. Additionally, he recommends starting with a few minutes a day and gradually increasing the duration.