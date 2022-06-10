8 health benefits of making love again and again

sex done correctly (i.e. With due respectpaying attention to the needs of others and taking precautions If we don’t have a stable partner) then it’s a Source of health, both physical and mentall

List of benefits of having good sex It prolongs, strengthens bones, heart and reduces stress. Perhaps one of the least notable is that it may be a good solution For one of the biggest evils of our society: sleep problems,

Why does sex help you sleep better?

Actually, especially if you are a man, you might have noticed that after having sex you start feeling sleepy, you fall asleep early And it’s usually a very comfortable sleep,

Falling asleep in these circumstances is not necessarily a way of ignoring your partner., One scientific explanation, This behavior is actually effect of hormones,

Two hormones in particular have a special effect: oxytocin And this melatonin, Both substances that are released during sexual intercourse help you sleep better,

,Sex, even masturbation, can without a doubt help you sleep better“confirms Dr. Raquel MarinProfessor in Physiology and expert in brain related subjects.

What kind of orgasm puts you to sleep?

The fact that Dr. Marin includes masturbation is significant. It seems that the secret to having sex to help us fall asleep has nothing to do with whether it is done as a couple or not. ,Studies indicate that it largely depends on whether you reach orgasm or not.“, explain.

This will explain why it is a misconception that men fall asleep after sex and women do not. Although there are differences between men and women when it comes to sleep, as they are also affected by other hormones of the menstrual cycle, you can already imagine the explanation as to why they can’t sleep.

,Women do not always reach orgasm while men usually do. This is where the difference may lie: it’s not the sex itself but the reaching of orgasm” Neuroscientist Marin said in statements to La Vanguardia.

That is, only a complete and flawless orgasm will help us achieve the goal of good sleep. The more fun, the better.

to be one with the utmost good sexual health When making love it not only makes us feel good, but it is also necessary for us physical and psychological well-being In general. And the practice of good sex offers many health benefits: it reduces stress, protects the heart, strengthens bones, helps you sleep better… and others which we detail below. telling.

Whether for these reasons or for other reasons, For 89.5% of Spaniards, sex is of great importance In his life, according to 10th Control Barometer “Young People and Sex”, And only 10.5% people believe that sex is of little importance.

Regarding sexual satisfaction, 80.4% of respondents on the barometer They claim to be very satisfied With their sexual encounters. Some meetings that can also boost your health globally.

Of course, the condition for seeing benefits is that, as with any other physical activity do it again and again, And according to the control survey, 30.8% of Spaniards have sex 2 to 3 times a week28% once and 3% every day.

1. Good sex relieves stress and anxiety

loving frees endorphinHormone of happiness.

These hormones are similar to opiates analgesic effect, but also in a production sense of well-being, so that they can help in the treatment of both Depression like stress.

2. Making love improves memory

No more writing your shopping list with pen and paper. Having sex will help you Remember if the chocolate ice cream is out Or when you have your next dentist appointment.

It has been proven that sex improves memory Stimulation of production of neuronsresulting in the development of something cognitive abilities, Among them, are missing.

3. Having an orgasm provides relief from pain

sexual climax acts as a natural pain reliever, Orgasm may be disrupted Release of Neurotransmitters responsible for pain from the spinal cord, so they do not reach the brain to activate the pain signal, in addition Release endorphins.

4. Helps you sleep better

5. Sex protects the heart

A study from Queen’s University (Belfast) states that make love three times a week The risk of suffering a stroke may be halved Heart attack or stroke.

This time another study conducted by Israeli scientists has revealed that Women who have orgasm twice a week 30% less likely to occur heart problems Compared to those who do not have sex or are unable to reach orgasm.

The reason behind these findings is unclear, but it has been reported Sex prevents stress and depression can free us from two important factors Risk of heart disease.

6. Sex strengthens bones

American scientists have discovered this menopausal women People who have sex every week have twice as much estrogen as those who do not practice it.

production of this hormone, which has a protective effect on bonesDecreases with menopause, but regular sex increases its production, which Can compensate for that loss of estrogen.

7. Reduces the problem of incontinence

The reason is simple. Making love strengthens the pelvic floorwhich translates to a more toned muscles which avoids feeling fearful and uncomfortable urinary incontinence.

However there are specific practices such as kegelis formed by having sex women strengthen muscles which is responsible for stopping the flow of urine Tones the pelvic floor.

8. Sex protects against prostate cancer

This has proven to be a valuable asset men over 50 years of age From a study conducted at the University of Nottingham.