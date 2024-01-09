Santos talks about controversy with Cristiano in Qatar

After presenting at Besiktas, the Portuguese talked about what happened to the player at the World Cup.

After more than a year, Fernando SantosFormer coach of Portugal told what happened to him Cristiano Ronaldo during qatar world cup 2022 Where the coach took the controversial decision of leaving the team captain on the bench for several games. He did this during his presentation with Besiktas Turkey revealed details of what happened to the CR7 at a global event there this Tuesday. “Ronaldo played the first three games, and then we strategically decided that he should stay on the bench. It was a completely collective decision, my coaching staff and I thought about what was best for the team, it was not a personal thing. If we had not destroyed each other then perhaps this would not have been discussed. “The decision was strategic.”

For his part, he spoke about Turkey, a country he knows well: “It is very important to be part of such a huge club and live here. This is a 120 year old club. And not only this. Wins achieved, trophies achieved… I have been to Turkey twice as an opponent. Once in Istanbul and once in Ankara. Istanbul is a very beautiful city. I have also come on holidays with my family many times.

Similarly, he spoke about his goals in the team: “We are not in a good position in the league, but we will be united and work to win. We need fans on this road. They all are very important in this story. Now we have to remain calm, be realistic and review our team. We will analyze it together. Quality is very important, a very important detail. “Representing the club well on the field requires quality, passion, character and ability.”

Finally, Santos assured that he had talked to several players who passed through Besiktas before making the decision: “Before arriving in Istanbul, I spoke to Pepe and Ricardo Quaresma. He said that I have come to a great club. I also spoke to Simao, I have a good relationship with him. “Everyone congratulated me on my decision.”

