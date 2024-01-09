This film, credited to Thomas Pesquet, will be televised this evening

This Wednesday, January 10 at 8:55 pm, Arte invites us to reach heights Proxima, A space film without any conquests but with a poetic female vision. Enough to keep our heads in the stars!
For thrills or surprises, for saving humanity or for encounters of the third kind, we all have a good reason to love the conquest of space in cinema. This vast playground for directors has produced some masterpieces, some of the most famous of which are Foreigner, apollo 13 And 2001, A Space Odyssey The most modern, such as interstellar, ad Astra Or gravity, These spectacular Hollywood odysseys are a few light years away, Alice Winocour hints Proxima, which Arte broadcasts this Wednesday January 10 at 8:55 pm. Fantastic and poetic, this space drama is based in reality and doesn’t force us to leave dry land – but definitely takes us on a journey…
Proxima : the most realistic space movies
French astronaut, Sarah, is preparing to leave Earth for a one-year mission. While she adheres to the rigorous training imposed on astronauts, the only woman among the men, she is especially preparing for the separation from her 8-year-old daughter, Stella. This is the scenario of Proxima, which spotlights Eva Green in this portrait of a woman torn between ambition and maternal love. The subject matter is original and its construction, almost documentary in scope, extremely careful. And if the film portrays the mysterious world of space conquerors so credibly, it is because it is well-informed: in fact, the filmmakers and their actresses were able to rely on the wise advice of an expert who None other than Thomas Pesquet. And at least we can say what the latter gave himself: more than a technical advisor, the star in the sky also makes a brief appearance and, for the duration of a scene shared with Matt Dillon, an actor. Improves as.
Why was Thomas Pesquet “Perfect Support” for the movie
Therefore the astronaut deserves the nickname “Godfather” which Eva Green and Alice Winokor gave him. Director of see paris again Tell : “The collaboration with ESA happened very early on. As soon as I started writing, I took the train to Cologne and settled on their campus. There was Thomas Pesquet who was preparing for his first flight, I met Claudie Hagneri. … Jokingly, people said that Thomas and Claudette were the godfather and godmother of the movie! I saw them regularly during the writing process.” Very grateful, the filmmaker sent a nice message to Thomas Pesquet on the occasion of his last mission in 2021: “I remember that day of filming when you performed impeccable improvisation before the eyes of the astonished team. The very name of your first mission gave the film its name. You were an unfailing support and presence for us. Reassuring as we moved forward The film’s adventures take place between Star City, Cologne and the Baikonur Cosmodrome.” From the sky to the cinema, astronauts definitely have no weak points!
