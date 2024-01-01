8 Simple Rules to Live a Long Life – Telemundo Tampa (49)

The small town of Loma Linda, California, is home to a large Seventh-day Adventist community.

Studies have shown that residents here can live nearly a decade longer than the rest of the US population. Mystery? There is an emphasis on health and nutrition as part of our beliefs.

As a nutritionist and third-generation Seventh-day Adventist Christian, I teach my clients the lifestyle acronym NEWSTART, which consists of eight simple things we can do to live a longer life:

nutrition

Loma Linda residents are known for following a plant-focused diet that helps them enjoy lower rates of chronic diseases. I try to include a lot of fruits, vegetables, whole grains, beans and nuts in my diet.

I always encourage my clients to eat more fermented foods. Yogurt, kefir, miso, and kimchi can contribute significantly to balancing the beneficial and harmful bacteria in your gut.

Exercise Mindful movement is a big part of my daily routine. Three times a week, I spend 15 to 30 minutes doing exercises that align with my sense of purpose, rather than difficult workouts.

Nature walks, gardening and yoga increase my dopamine and serotonin levels. I focus on yoga poses that help improve digestion, such as seated side twists, seated twists, and knees-to-chest twists.

In Loma Linda, we also have a growing community of pickleball players. This sport is suitable for all people regardless of age or level of physical condition.

Water

Proper hydration is a simple and powerful way to take care of your body and improve your quality of life. Sometimes I like to add fruit to water for flavor.

I also drink decaffeinated herbal tea for a calming effect:

chamomile tea: Known for its ability to relieve anxiety, improve sleep, and boost immunity.

ginger tea– Recognized for its ability to reduce nausea, promote heart health, and help control blood pressure.

Mint tea (My personal favorite) – Often used to aid digestive health and relieve stress.

Sun

Loma Linda residents benefit from California’s abundant sunshine, which not only supports physical health through the production of Vitamin D, but also has a profound effect on mental well-being.

Exposure to sunlight triggers the release of serotonin, a neurotransmitter that regulates mood, and helps combat seasonal affective disorder. I like to take a 15-minute mental walk every morning between work.

Control

Abstinence involves avoiding harmful substances (such as alcohol and tobacco) to protect your health. It also promotes moderation in beneficial activities such as eating and working out.

Essentially, moderation is about finding balance in all aspects of life while avoiding excessive behavior. Of course, if you or a loved one is struggling with substance abuse, I recommend that you seek professional help.

Air

Clean air is good for our body. It helps nourish our cells, keeps us healthy and is a simple yet important way to live a happy and energetic life.

Thanks to Loma Linda’s unique location, I sometimes drive to the mountains and Big Bear Lake to get away from the city and enjoy the fresh air.

Rest

Getting a consistent six to seven hours of sleep each night can help reduce the risk of chronic health problems and give you enough energy to get through the day.

Plus, setting aside a day of the week to rest is a great way to reset and recharge your body for the week ahead. This can take many forms, such as sleeping, engaging in pleasurable activities with friends and family, journaling, connecting with nature, and meditating.

I have set a boundary for myself that Saturday is for rejuvenating and connecting with my friends and family.

faith

I encourage everyone to find sources of strength and community to rely on and lean on during difficult times, whether it’s a religious congregation, a class or affinity group, or your friends and family.

And don’t be afraid to develop your support system by seeking out a licensed counselor or therapist if you need help dealing with any of life’s challenges and changes.

Eliza Cheng is a dietitian and nutritionist based in California. She received a bachelor’s degree in nutrition and dietetics from Loma Linda University and has experience working in the treatment of eating disorders, including partial hospitalization and intensive outpatient hospitalization, for children, adolescents, and adults. Follow them on Instagram @ournourishedbodies