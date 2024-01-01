Dollar price in Colombia today, January 6: exchange rates and values ​​in Colombian pesos

According to the latest report of hyperfinancialThis Saturday, January 6th The value of the dollar in Colombia is reported at $3,912.93Which shows a decrease in its value compared to yesterday ($3,927.64). The North American currency fell by 14.71 pesos, which is equivalent to a decrease of 0.37%.,

As indicated by the unit, TRM has decreased 21.58% (1076.65 pesos) With reference to the same day last year and one less 2.74% (110.28 pesos) Compared to the same day last month. It is noteworthy that the representative market exchange rate (TRM) is the amount of Colombian pesos for one United States dollar.,

During this first week of the year, In our country the dollar is again trading above $3,900.After this, the currency started falling in the last weeks of December last year. Last Friday, January 5, The currency recorded a downward trend, as on average it moved between $3,912.67 and $3,873 Colombian pesos.,

Remember that the Financial Superintendent of Colombia is the only entity Studies, calculates and certifies the values ​​of foreign currencies in our countryBased on currency buying and selling operations between financial intermediaries trading in the Colombian market.

Dollar fluctuations from January 1 to January 9, 2024

Tuesday January 9, 2024: 3,912.93 COP

Monday January 8, 2024: 3,912.93 COP

Sunday January 7, 2024: 3,912.93 COP

Saturday January 6, 2024: 3,912.93 COP

Friday, January 5, 2024: 3,927.64 COP

Thursday January 4, 2024: 3,914.60 COP

Wednesday 3 January 2024: 3,895.53 COP

Tuesday January 2, 2024: COP 3,822.05

Monday 1 January 2024: COP 3,822.05

follow the Diario AS Channel on WhatsAppWhere you will find all the game keys of the day.