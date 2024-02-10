A man attacked the police while defending his friend arrested for drunk driving

VMT officials were conducting anti-doping controls in San Salvador when the incident occurred. The video was shared by the said organization.

By david cananguez

February 10, 2024- 10:56

VMT implemented a doping control A man was pulled over for drunk driving on Friday night and early this morning on Sisimiles Street in San Salvador.

However, when the police officers were about to handcuff him, a friend He refused to be arrested.

In a video shared by VMT, the suspect, identified as Christian M, is seen after he was scammed on several occasions. interruption in work Of police officers.

“He began to demand that his friend not be taken; observing these actions, our agents When he protested, they caught him“PNC said.

The moment when the prisoner’s friend is also arrested. Photo/Video Capture.

On the other hand, he elaborated that Edgar A., He was driving under the influence of 144° alcohol For which he was arrested for the crime of dangerous driving.

According to the video, Edgar tells his friend to stay calm, but he refused and prevents the agents from putting him in the patrol car.

At that time he is also handcuffed. “I will not kneel before you,” he told one of the agents.

The PNC presented those involved in the incident. Photo/PNC.

