A man threatened a mother and her son and stabbed a neighbor in Havana

The victim said an intoxicated man came to a single mother’s house and threatened to kill her and her son, while stabbing a neighbor who intervened to save the young woman.

The attacker, a resident of El Dizamero and identified as Yoan Ferrales Herrera, arrived at the woman’s house (Milay Alfonso on Facebook) in San Miguel del Padrón with a large knife, opened the gate and Told her that she and her 12-year-old son “must die” for the “good of humanity”.The victim said.

A neighbor who intervened to defend him was injured by the man, who stabbed him several times in the knees and a lung. He was taken to a hospital in Havana and is recovering from his injuries.

The victim assured that she did not know her attacker And she regrets that when she went to the police to complain, the officers misbehaved with her.

“I went to the eleventh place to lodge a complaint and I was very ill-treated, they did not pay attention to me and on the contrary they wanted to leave me in custody, as if I was a murderer and not a victim.” He insisted.

“I pray, if divine justice exists, they will do their job and arrest him because we are still in danger with that addict on the loose. And it’s been four days, my son can’t go to school because he Scared,” she said.

A brother of the victim also said that even after 72 hours of reporting to the police, “they have not even come to take the statements of the witnesses.”

The victim of this incident claims that he does not know the personThere is a single mother who lives alone with her teenage son.

This complaint matches dozens of cases published on social networks People were allegedly given drugs Crime has occurred on the island in recent months.

One case was that of a man who, apparently under the influence of drugs, severely beat a two-year-old girl in Luanoa.

is also part of the wave of female murders on the islandWhere according to the sub-records of independent forums, about a hundred women were murdered last year.

The common thread in the complaints is police incompetence and laxity in regard to the situation of the victims.

A few weeks ago, a young Cuban woman, identified as Heidi Pena, reported that she was in threat of femicide And that the Alamar police ignored his complaints and released his attacker on bail.

It was only after his case was made public on the network that the authorities took action and arrested the attacker.