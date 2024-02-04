Elizabeth Olsen wears white Westwood dress at the Golden Globes 2024

Elizabeth Olsen attended the 2024 Golden Globe Awards wearing an all-white, lace-patterned Vivienne Westwood ensemble. Olsen was nominated for the Best Actress in a Miniseries or Motion Picture made for TV category for her role as Candy Montgomery in Max’s “Love and Death”.

Olsen’s form-fitting, floor-length Vivienne Westwood Lyra gown was from the brand’s 2023 Couture Bridal Collection. The bright white number featured a silk taffeta train and lace patchwork in its mermaid silhouette. Its ribbed corset top cinched Olsen in at the waist, further accentuating her shape. The actress also wore long, flower-shaped diamond earrings, highlighting the pearl lace attached to the straps of her dress. Olsen paired her monochrome look with red accents on her nails and lips.

The actress was joined by her husband, musician Robbie Arnett, who wore a classic black suit and matching tie.

Olsen was previously nominated for a Golden Globe Award in 2021 for her role as Wanda Maximoff in Marvel’s “WandaVision.”

The 81st annual Golden Globe Awards, held at the Beverly Hilton Hotel in Los Angeles, celebrated the biggest achievements in film and television in 2023. Prior to the ceremony, WWD held its first real-time red carpet digital show, hosted by Jeannie Mai. Highlighting red carpet arrival looks. On Monday, WWD will reveal the winners of its Style Awards during a red carpet recap at 10 a.m. ET at wwd.com/goden-globes.