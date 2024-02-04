Miguel Herrera disagrees on fine for fight with Ivan Alonso

miguel herreraTechnician of Tijuana Xolosexpressed his disagreement with the financial sanction he received following a dispute with Iván Alonso, the sporting director of the FC Barcelona. blue CrossLast Tuesday at the Ciudad de los Deportes Stadium.

The disciplinary commission announced the punishment for the tactician, despite the fact that on this occasion he maintained his sanity and decided to distance himself from the Uruguayan manager, not enough to remain on the sidelines.

,The issue (with Alonso) is closed, The Commission took its decision and Although I don’t share it, it already exists, “Right now I have to focus on finding a way for the team and starting to get results, that’s what we work for,” said El Piozo.

Tijuana does not pick up

for lice, The only relevant thing is the status of XolosA club that has obtained only two points in five games, placing them 16th in the table, above only FC Juárez and Mazatlán.

He acknowledged that the pressure is starting to get stronger, so he recognizes the need to rebuild as soon as possible.